Ritu Kumar: Couture celebrates Calcutta's charm

Fashion speaks the loudest when it becomes a bridge between the past and the present. At Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, in association with Reliance Brands, an initiative of FDCI, designer Ritu Kumar did exactly that. The collection felt close to Ritu Kumar’s roots, inspired by her own memories and her love for Indian craft.(Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Her show, Threads of Time: Reimagined, opened to soft Bengali music and the set by design studio Aaquib Wani, evoking the nostalgic charm of a bygone Kolkata home. The background featured the Bengali alphabet in the shade of red and terracotta horses. The mood was gentle, nostalgic, and emotionally charged, merging seamlessly with the collection.

The showcase drew from the designer’s personal memories, her rich archive of prints, and an exploration of Indian craft. Traditional patterns were reimagined into sheer layers, velvet wraps, corseted blouses, crystal bodysuits, and sharply tailored jackets. Details like voluminous Barbie ponytails, muted makeup, and embroidered stockings added a dose of vintage glamour.

A standout moment came when a model glided down the ramp with a dupatta draped as a handbag, blurring the line between accessory and garment. Each look felt deeply rooted in craft, yet shaped by a distinctly modern sensibility.

The silhouettes were romantic yet assertive; the embellishments rich, but never overpowering. This was bridal and festive wear for women who look for meaning in what they wear, not just beauty.

Also, actor Bhumi Pednekar walked as the showstopper for the showcase, wearing an ivory lehenga with a sheer corset blouse and a long veil.