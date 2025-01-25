Menu Explore
Robert Pattinson, Kate Moss, DJ Snake and more: Celebs take seats at Dior show, Paris Fashion Week

ByAkshita Prakash
Jan 25, 2025 03:31 PM IST

Dior’s Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear show showcased chic celebrity styles at the Paris Fashion Week.

A-listers from around the globe bring the heat to the Paris Fashion Week at the Louvre Museum in France, that showcased the Dior’s Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear Men’s Collection. Take a look.

Dior's Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear show showcased sleek celebrity outfits
Dior’s Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear show showcased sleek celebrity outfits

Sleek modern look

Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson

Actor Robert Pattinson sported a sleek and modern jacket with a built-in scarf paired with navy trousers and a satin bow. He further accessorised his look with a baker boy hat, complementing his jacket.

Borrowed from boys

Kate Moss
Kate Moss

Model Kate Moss opted for a white silk shirt, borrowing it from the boys, and styling it as a dress. She chose chunky bracelets and a neckpiece as accessories while opting for black pumps to keep the look classy.

Presence of a power-suit

Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie

Actor Gwendoline Christie brought her usual elegance to the front row. She donned a sharp grey oversized paint suit with her shoes stealing the show featuring pink satin bows. She carried an oversized brown bag to complete the whole look.

Clean and classy

Joe Alwyn
Joe Alwyn

Actor Joe Alwyn delivered a clean and classy look blue tailcoat, and a white shirt underneath and paired them with grey pants. The actor opted for classic black shoes.

Bold all-black look

DJ Snake
DJ Snake

DJ Snake went for an edgy all-black ensemble with a textured jacket and paired it with pants. He further elevated his look with a pair of dark sunglasses with a sharp, angular frame and small earrings.

Effortlessly minimal

Apo Nattawin and Mile Phakphum
Apo Nattawin and Mile Phakphum

Singer and actor Apo Nattawin along with actor and singer Mile Phakphum arrived in style. Apo chose a long, oversized black coat styled over black pants and a black shirt. He also carried a black leather handbag with metallic detailing, while Mile kept it classy by opting for a navy-blue structured suit with a double-breasted blazer, a buttoned-up black shirt and matching trousers.

Follow Us On