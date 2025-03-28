Rohit Bal’s will controversy: Friends of designer retract claims against Lalit Tehlan

More than four months after the death of designer Rohit Bal, fondly known as Gudda, a legal and personal battle has erupted over his will, which includes assets worth several crores. Lalit Tehlan and Rohit Bal

His long-time partner, Lalit Tehlan, and Bal’s family are at odds, each claiming to have a different version of the document.

In a surprising turn, two of Bal’s close friends — designer Rohit Gandhi and marketing professional Julie Deb — who had previously accused Lalit of mistreating Bal, have now retracted their allegations, claiming they were misled by Bal’s family.

What changed? Friends reverse accusations against Tehlan

Fashion designer Rohit Gandhi, who previously accused Tehlan of restricting Bal’s visitors and contributing to his declining health, has now backtracked. In an interview with HT City, Hindustan Times, Gandhi admitted he was misled by Bal’s step-siblings.

“There was a misunderstanding. Gudda [Rohit Bal] called us and clarified everything. Some of his family members [step siblings], who were against Lalit, brainwashed Julie [Deb] and me into believing falsehoods. When we spoke to Gudda, he made it clear that he did not get along with his family and warned us to keep our distance. We aired our grievances, and the matter was resolved," Gandhi explained.

He further acknowledged Tehlan’s dedication to Bal, stating, "Lalit has always been close to Bal and has been there for him, taking care of him. I consider him like my younger brother because he saved Gudda’s life. Gudda also told me several times that if anything were to happen to me, I should take care of Lalit. We just had a misunderstanding, which has now been clarified."

Similarly, Julie Deb, a marketing professional and close friend of Bal, also withdrew her allegations. In 2023, she had filed a police complaint against Tehlan, accusing him of threats, but later dropped the charges.

“I knew Gudda for over 15 years. I was manipulated into believing that Lalit was harming him. I was so convinced that I thought filing a complaint would save Rohit Bal’s life. But I now realise it was all a lie," she admitted in a written statement.

She added, "Guddaji is no longer with us, but his words still echo strongly in my mind. Lalit has been an integral part of Rohit Bal’s life. I am deeply ashamed of what I have done, and I want to make it right by saying that everything I wrote in the complaint was a result of mental duress."

Rohit Bal’s family responds

Not everyone is convinced by these sudden retractions. Rajeev Bal, Rohit Bal’s step-sibling, distanced himself from the ongoing controversy.

“If someone can be so fickle as to file police complaints last year and completely change their stance today, what should one believe? Were they right last year or this year? I wouldn’t know when to trust someone, especially when they completely change their position. If they can be brainwashed by someone they hardly know, it shows what kind of people they are. It’s a different world, and I only came to understand it after my brother died. I don’t want to be part of it. Family has no role in brainwashing these people," he stated.

Meanwhile, Lalit hinted that Gandhi and Deb’s change of heart might be linked to commitments they made to Bal before his death. “Perhaps their shift in stance comes from the promises they made to Gudda,” he says.

FDCI chairman steps away from will dispute

Sunil Sethi, Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), who was initially named as the executor of Bal’s will, has now stepped down.

“I manage cultural and fashion-related events 24/7. Even with FDCI matters, I rely on my team for court hearings. After 15 years of legal proceedings and a High Court victory, I have never attended a single hearing. I prefer to leave such serious matters to more qualified individuals,” Sethi explained.

Sethi adds, “Due to time constraints and work commitments, I’m simplifying my life by stepping back from new assignments. The court is best equipped to decide whether the will should go to Lalit or the family. In my interactions with Rohit Bal, he was always in complete control of his decisions and creativity.” "I’ve had many meetings with him, and he’s always shown complete sanity. We discussed business matters, and at no point did I doubt his independence in business and creativity.”

Rohit Bal's last show

On October 14, he showcased his collection at the grand finale of Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI, with actor Ananya Panday walking the runway. Designer Rohit Bal tragically passed away on November 1, 2024, at the age of 63 due to a serious heart condition.

In December 2024, a dispute arose over the distribution of his assets. Lalit Tehlan claimed to possess a will that allocates a significant portion to him. However, Rohit’s brother, Rajiv Bal, stated that they have a different will and are unaware of the one that Lalit Tehlan is referring to.