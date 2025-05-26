Rom-com worthy: Fall in love with ‘just-kissed’ lips

The soft, just-kissed look is back, and it’s making waves in beauty circles everywhere. Known as ‘rom-com lips’, this trend is inspired by the subtle yet romantic beauty seen in the ’90s films. It is a big shift from the bold, overlined lips that have dominated beauty trends in the recent past. Soft, semi-matte finishes with blurred edges and a natural flush are the key elements of the look. Julia Roberts wore rom-com lips in Notting Hill

This makeup look has been spotted on Hollywood stars, most notably Anne Hathaway, who frequently sports the soft, romantic lip on red carpets. Back home, actors like Deepika Padukone, Khushi Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have also embraced this understated style. It’s simple and versatile — perfect for both casual brunches with friends and more dressed-up occasions.

Beauty expert Amita Juneja says, “Rom-com lips are trending because of their natural, effortless and romantic aesthetic. This is a ’90s trend and features soft, semi-matte lipstick that gives off a ‘you’ve just been kissed’ look. With many celebs opting for this lip trend, it’s a move away from overlined lips to a more natural look.”

Makeup artist Payal Agarwal shares, “The appeal of the rom-com lip is that it’s universally flattering. It works on every skin tone and face shape, and it’s perfect for creating that effortless ‘I woke up like this’ vibe.”

Ace the rom-com lip look

•Prep your lips with a hydrating lip balm

•Choose a semi-matte lipstick or lip tint that closely matches your natural lip colour — soft pinks, nude browns and berry tones work well

•Dab the product onto the centre of your lips

•Blend the colour outward with your fingertips for a natural, blurred effect

•Avoid any harsh lip liners or glossy finishes to keep the look light and romantic

•Finish by blotting your lips with a tissue