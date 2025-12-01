Vintage rings are the wedding inspiration taking over
From old-world cuts to portrait stones, modern couples and celebrities are bringing timeless romance back to their fingers.
There is something undeniably romantic about vintage wedding rings. More than just jewellery, they are stories, heirlooms, and works of art that carry the soul of past generations. Today, couples are looking for rings that feel personal, meaningful, and timeless. Even Gen Z is showcasing their love for traditional hexagon-shaped gold rings on social media. And numbers are speaking for it. According to the data agency Deep Market Insights, the global vintage ring market size is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.0% (2025-2030).
What is considered vintage, and what's the appeal?
A vintage engagement ring is generally one that is at least 20 to 30 years old. The allure of these rings lies in their history. From the Edwardian era to the Art Deco period, rings were crafted with painstaking attention to detail. Filigree patterns, milgrain edges, engraved bands, and hand-cut diamonds made every piece unique. Stones like the Old European cut or the cushion cut were shaped to glow softly in candlelight, creating a subtle shimmer rather than a flash of glare. Many Indian vintage-inspired rings feature intricate filigree, hand-engraving, and milgrain detailing, reminiscent of the heirloom rings passed down through generations in families. Some designs may also incorporate cultural elements, like floral motifs or temple-inspired carvings.
Vintage rings have a charm that modern designs often cannot match. It is not just about the diamond or gold. It is about the story each piece carries. They feel curated rather than manufactured, like a piece of art meant to be treasured.
Celebrities leading the vintage revival
Dua Lipa’s modern take on a classic piece
Dua Lipa's engagement ring from Callum Turner is a vintage-inspired piece featuring a round brilliant or Old European cut diamond set into a bold, wide yellow gold cigar band. The design is a modern twist on the classic and durable Victorian-era gypsy setting, where the stone is embedded flush within the band.
Samantha Prabhu and the portrait-cut renaissance
Samantha Prabhu has also embraced vintage-inspired designs with her portrait-cut diamond ring. Portrait cut rings have a rich history, originating in ancient India and gaining popularity with Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. They were later used in the 18th and 19th centuries to showcase miniature portraits, with the flat, smooth surface providing a "canvas" for hand-painted images, which were then covered by the diamond
Selena Gomez’s nostalgic touch
Selena Gomez's engagement ring from Benny Blanco features a marquise-cut diamond set on a yellow gold pavé band, a style noted for its vintage elegance and historical charm. The marquise cut dates back to the 18th century, which contributes to its classic and vintage appeal.
Taylor Swift and old-mine elegance
Taylor Swift’s engagement ring is another example of the power of vintage design. Featuring an old mine-cut diamond set in a gold band with delicate detailing, it evokes the craftsmanship of earlier eras. Swift’s ring has inspired many couples to consider antique cuts and statement bands, reaffirming that timeless elegance never goes out of style.