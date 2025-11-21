Scarf or cardigan? This winter’s chicest hybrid refuses to choose

The scardigan, a hybrid of a scarf and cardigan, adds effortless style, proving winter fashion can be both practical and fashion-forward. “Scardigans are everywhere, from celebrity airport looks to runway styling,” says Nanki Maggo Papneja, co-founder and creative director of Limerick. The scardigan has officially entered its It-Girl era.

Part scarf, part cardigan, the silhouette simplifies layering while elevating proportions. The attached scarf drapes across the neckline to create shape, break up bulk and add visual interest, giving the effect of accessorising with zero effort. No wonder luxury labels like Toteme and Massimo Dutti have cemented it in their fall/winter collections, refining the style in rich wools and sculptural cuts.