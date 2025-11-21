Edit Profile
    Scarf or cardigan? This winter’s chicest hybrid refuses to choose

    Spotted on everyone from Tamannaah Bhatia to Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, the scardigan proves that cosy season can still be stylish

    Updated on: Nov 21, 2025 2:30 PM IST
    By Jatan Kalra
    The scardigan, a hybrid of a scarf and cardigan, adds effortless style, proving winter fashion can be both practical and fashion-forward. “Scardigans are everywhere, from celebrity airport looks to runway styling,” says Nanki Maggo Papneja, co-founder and creative director of Limerick.

    The scardigan has officially entered its It-Girl era.
    The scardigan has officially entered its It-Girl era.

    Part scarf, part cardigan, the silhouette simplifies layering while elevating proportions. The attached scarf drapes across the neckline to create shape, break up bulk and add visual interest, giving the effect of accessorising with zero effort. No wonder luxury labels like Toteme and Massimo Dutti have cemented it in their fall/winter collections, refining the style in rich wools and sculptural cuts.

    English singer Frankie Bridge opted for a match green scardigan
    English singer Frankie Bridge opted for a match green scardigan

    The trend is making waves in celeb style too. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia rocked a grey Magda Butrym draped-scarf sweatshirt with joggers and silver stilettos, while singer Frankie Bridge paired a green River Island cardigan with jeans and boots. Model Achol Ayor kept it minimalist in a scarf-detailed cardigan, blue denims and statement silver earrings.

    Bhumi Satish Pednekkar stunned in a tailored David Koma coat with a built-in scarf detail
    Bhumi Satish Pednekkar stunned in a tailored David Koma coat with a built-in scarf detail

    Actor Bhumi Satish Pednekkar also stunned in a tailored David Koma coat with a built-in scarf detail, white Louboutins and minimal silver accents. “What makes scardigans exciting is the effortless glamour they bring. Celebs and designers have made the scardigan a wardrobe staple,” says Anushree Parekh, designer and founder of Label Anushree.

