Shehnaaz Gill: I truly believe an artist is nothing without their audience

This is actor Shehnaaz Gill, newly turned producer and proud Punjabi girl, who marched into Bollywood armed with sheer determination and her greatest superpower: authenticity. No rehearsed demeanour, no manufactured charm. Just unfiltered Shehnaaz Gill. And that realness didn't just stand out -it went straight to the audience's hearts.

She is on schedule- to the minute. All eyes turn as our cover star as she walks into the studio in effortless black casuals. She's on a business call, discussing work with crisp precision and slipping into Punjabi in between, like it's her personal soundtrack. She smiles, waves at everyone, radiates warmth, and heads to the greenroom - a star who multitasks as easily as she breathes.

Shehnaaz recently turned producer with the Punjabi film Ikk Kudi. With a worldwide total of over ₹ 15 Crore, the film held its own globally. No small feat for a regional release. The film also stood out as bold, woman-led Punjabi film, a refreshing counterpoint to the many male-driven scripts that still crowd regional cinema.

Shehnaaz's business acumen hasn't gone noticed in the corridors of showbiz. “My heart kept telling me this was the moment to do something big for myself. That inner voice is what pushed me to finally debut as a producer. I believed in the script so deeply that investing in it felt more like faith than risk. It was challenging to play the lead while also holding the reins as a producer, handling everything from creative calls to operational chaos. But trust me, when you watch people enjoy what you have created, that smile on their faces, that feel-good energy, every long night and every tough moment feels absolutely worth it," she says with a grin that suggests she will do it all over again.

She credits her success to sheer hard work. “There’s no replacement for it. Even with talent, you need preparation, the right mindset, discipline. You can never take anything for granted. Even on days when you feel like you’ve done your best, you should still ask if there is a better version," she says, all while reinventing poses, suggesting new lighting ideas to the photographer, patiently poring over every frame on his laptop. A real-time demonstration of her words.

Also Read: Anyaa Singh: I push myself to experiment more with fashion

And fittingly, her hard work has the fanbase to match. The actor believes that stardom is nothing without the people who built it: the fans. “I truly believe an artist is nothing without their audience. Whatever stardom people talk about, it’s something my fans have built for me brick by brick, with their love, their prayers, and their energy. Their support has healed me, lifted me, and shaped me in ways I can never fully express. Whenever I feel low, I open Instagram or Twitter and read their messages, Honestly, the way they stand by me at times makes me feel stronger than I ever think I am. They are my family and this kind of unconditional love is rare and sacred,” she says.