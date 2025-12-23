Anyaa Singh: I push myself to experiment more with fashion

Actor Anyaa Singh, who debuted with director Habib Faisal's Qaidi Band in 2017 is currently basking in the success of her latest drama series The Ba***ds of Bollywood (2025). However, she feels her role in Never Kiss Your Best Friend (2020) had given her fashion footing in the industry. “Playing Tanie Brar, a vibrant and colourful character in the web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend, gave me a lot of confidence. Personally, though , I don't think I could have pulled off that look,” she states.

Anyaa credits her style statement a lot to her fans. “I take fashion advice from my fans. For me, fashion has never been about excess. Simplicity has its own radiance. I push myself to experiment more with fashion," Anyaa adds.

For Anyaa, her maternal grandmother and mother are her fashion inspirations. “One person doesn't define fashion for me. But I do look up to my naani and my mother. In the industry, there are actors like Sushmita Sen, Sonam A Kapoor, and Zendaya, who are far more experimental than I am," she tells.

Anyaa, who hails from Delhi, paved her own way in the film industry, but it wasn't the initial idea for her to go to Mumbai and stamp herself as an actor. “I don't think the idea was there in my head to move to Mumbai and leave a mark rather it was just to fulfill my dream. It came from a place of ambition but more from a very personal want to do this. I always felt it was my calling. I had to figure my way out in the city first and then in the profession. It was all very new to me. I used to think if I am good at it or will people accept me as an actor,” she shares.

Anyaa has done some pathbreaking shows and strongly believes that OTT has been a saving grace for so many actors including her. “There's a huge shift in the audience and viewing of content because of the comfort you get at home and suddenly theatres have hit badly in the last few years. OTT has given jobs to a lot of actors in the recent times. It has developed so many opportunities for several actors including me. Honestly, The Ba***ds of Bollywood has been a turning point in my career and I am living that turning point at this stage now. I had a lot of confidence in this show from the time I came on board knowing the people you were working with but at times, things just surpasses your expectations,” she affirms.

Anyaa is one such actor who trusts her stylists blindly and tends to submit to what is required. “I trust my stylists and directors with their idea of what character look like. There were times when I questioned that can I really wear a particular outfit but you have to understand that it's not you, its your character wearing these clothes. I completely submerge into my character and that's the fun of it,” she signs off.

Concept and Fashion Direction: Shara Ashraf Prayag Mishra Photographer: Priyank Nandwana Styling: Shara Ashraf Prayag Mishra & Sameer Katariya