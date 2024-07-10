Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani turn heads at Wimbledon: Here are 4 times their coordinated looks were on point

Star couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were recently spotted at Wimbledon 2024 on July 9. The couple made heads turn with their fashion choices, looking absolutely chic in Wimbledon's business casual dress code. Kiara wore a powder blue suit that seamlessly complemented Sidharth's light blue striped shirt, paired with jeans and a blazer. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the best-dressed couples of Bollywood

While their looks for the tennis tournament were incredibly stylish, this isn't the first time the celebrity couple has matched their outfit colour schemes in the public eye. If there's one couple who always seems to effortlessly coordinate their outfits, it's Sidharth and Kiara. Here are four moments where they complemented each other perfectly.

Pataka Diwali Combination

On their first Diwali after marriage, the glamorous duo was spotted at a rooftop party twinning in ivory traditional outfits. While Sidharth was in an embroidered white kurta, Kiara stunned in a beautiful sharara that looked like it was straight out of a desi fairy tale.

First Karva Chauth

The newlyweds marked their first Karva Chauth last year in unforgettable style, dressed in the winning combination of red and pink. Kiara's hot pink anarkali paired with Sidharth's uncomplicated red kurta gave us another harmonious look to gush over.

All-White Ensembles

Another time the couple chose to match was at the opening night of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. The couple caught all eyes! Kiara was dressed in an embellished fishtail lehenga paired with a pearl bralette, while Sidharth stuck to the all-white theme sporting a unique indo-western ensemble.

Glam Sangeet Looks

A look for the books, Kiara and Sidharth's sangeet outfits have to be one of the best we've seen. Wearing complementary Manish Malhotra ensembles, the couple dazzled in gold. Kiara looked resplendent in a metallic lehenga embroidered with Swarovski crystals while Siddharth's tailor-made velvet sherwani was a genius combination of black and gold.

Whether intentional or not, Sidharth and Kiara truly exemplify couple goals with these matching outfits!