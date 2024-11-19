Menu Explore
Snow much glam: Must try beauty trends this winter season from metallic eyeshadow to cinnamon roll makeup

ByAkshita Prakash
Nov 19, 2024 12:40 PM IST

As winter approaches, update your beauty routine with metallic eyeshadows and cinnamon roll makeup.

The chilly winds are here, and with them comes the perfect excuse to revamp your beauty routine. From metallic eyeshadow to the TikTok-famous cinnamon roll makeup trend, we’ve got expert-backed tips to help you slay your winter game.

Khushi Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari rocking the winter beauty trends
Khushi Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari rocking the winter beauty trends

Metallic Eyeshadows

While burgundy continues to dominate as the ‘it’ colour of the season, metallic eyeshadows are stealing the show with their versatile shimmer. Think icy blues, sparkling silvers and earthy bronzes — perfect for a glam holiday vibe.

Richa Agarwal, a beauty expert, shares the secret to nailing this trend: “Start by applying a neutral base shade in your crease and add a deeper hue to the outer corners. Use your fingers to press metallic eyeshadow onto the centre of your lids for maximum impact,” she suggests. For added sophistication, Agarwal recommends subtle inner-corner highlights paired with minimal eyeliner and mascara to keep the focus on the eyes. For those who love a bold look, opt for highly pigmented liquid or cream shadows. Layering them across your lids creates a dramatic effect ideal for evening parties. And if you’re feeling adventurous, add a generous sprinkle of glitter over your eyeshadow.

Cinnamon Roll, anyone?

Inspired by the comforting tones of cinnamon, this trend is a celebration of warm, earthy browns that enhance your natural features. Beauty creator Arnakshi Kashyap explains, “Cinnamon roll makeup works because it flatters a wide range of skin tones. It’s subtle yet striking.” She says to not skip cleansing the eyelids and applying a primer for a crease-free, polished finish.

Kaia Gerber and Sobhita Dhulipala emulating the winter makeup trends
Kaia Gerber and Sobhita Dhulipala emulating the winter makeup trends

Pro Tips

Winter makeup isn’t just about colours and textures — it’s about longevity too. Dry air can wreak havoc on your look, so Agarwal recommends using hydrating formulas and finishing your makeup with a serum spray to lock in moisture. And don’t forget, less is more when balancing bold eyes with the rest of your face.

