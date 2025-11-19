Sonam A Kapoor nails wedding guest style

Actor Sonam A Kapoor dresses up like a dream. She never goes wrong with her jewellery and outfit choices. Recently, she shared a post dressed as a wedding guest in two exquisite traditional wear from Tarun Tahiliani and Anamika Khanna.

The actor exuded old-world elegance with her soft chignon and layered neckpieces. Resetting the bar for ethnic style, Sonam enchanted in a mint green saree with lacework paired with a loose fit tunic from Anamika Khanna. She accessorized her look with multi-layered necklace and statement earrings.

The second look from Tarun Tahiliani epitomised laid-back luxury, proving that a non-traditional outfit can be perfectly wedding-appropriate for pre-events like a Mehendi or a daytime function. She styled the printed co-ord set with a layered pearl necklace.

Sonam is redefining the wedding guest dress code and her approach is defined by her ability to strike a perfect balance between heritage and innovation.