Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Sonam A Kapoor nails wedding guest style

    Sonam A Kapoor is giving wedding style inspiration in her recent post with two exquisite looks and we are bookmarking it. 

    Updated on: Nov 19, 2025 3:18 PM IST
    By Akshay Kaushal
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Actor Sonam A Kapoor dresses up like a dream. She never goes wrong with her jewellery and outfit choices. Recently, she shared a post dressed as a wedding guest in two exquisite traditional wear from Tarun Tahiliani and Anamika Khanna.

    Sonam A Kapoor rocks the ultimate wedding guest style in Anamika Khanna and Tarun Tahiliani.
    Sonam A Kapoor rocks the ultimate wedding guest style in Anamika Khanna and Tarun Tahiliani.

    The actor exuded old-world elegance with her soft chignon and layered neckpieces. Resetting the bar for ethnic style, Sonam enchanted in a mint green saree with lacework paired with a loose fit tunic from Anamika Khanna. She accessorized her look with multi-layered necklace and statement earrings.

    The second look from Tarun Tahiliani epitomised laid-back luxury, proving that a non-traditional outfit can be perfectly wedding-appropriate for pre-events like a Mehendi or a daytime function. She styled the printed co-ord set with a layered pearl necklace.

    Sonam is redefining the wedding guest dress code and her approach is defined by her ability to strike a perfect balance between heritage and innovation.

    News/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Sonam A Kapoor Nails Wedding Guest Style
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes