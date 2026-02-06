Sonam Kapoor’s maternity fashion: Comfort meets elegant couture

Sonam Kapoor’s recent maternity wardrobe is a masterclass in high-fashion, blending architectural elegance with a perfect dose of comfort. Her styling is a deliberate rejection of traditional maternity clichés, instead opting for a sophisticated palette of clean lines, neutral tones, and sculptural tailoring that feels utterly modern.



The chic, structured ivory look Sonam Kapoor (Instagram)

For one look, the actor sported a custom-made ivory ensemble by designer Dhruv Kapoor. The outfit features a structured white shirt-jacket, partially unbuttoned to aesthetically display her baby bump, with padded shoulders and full sleeves. This was paired with a contemporary, low-rise, voluminous maxi skirt with a flared silhouette. The accessory choice was minimal—aviators, gold jhumkis, and white pointed flats—allowing the unique tailoring and the actor’s pregnancy glow to remain the focal points.



All-black power dressing Challenging traditional pregnancy norms with élan, the Bollywood style icon was seen in a bold, monochromatic all-black look. The sleek ensemble consisted of a turtleneck crop top and a matching floor-length skirt, well-layered with a structured black blazer. This look successfully blends high-end glamour with power dressing. The styling continued the theme of flaunting the baby bump rather than concealing it—a signature move—with a trendy waist chain drawing attention to her middle, along with stacked rings.



Elegant navy velvet For a touch of silent drama, Sonam chose a stunning navy blue, off-shoulder velvet gown by Maison Alaïa. The dress flows into a floor-length finish, featuring long, fitted sleeves and a figure-hugging silhouette that elegantly accentuates her baby bump. She paired the luxe velvet outfit with dazzling sapphire jewellery, including a large statement ring. Her beauty look was kept natural, with softly defined brows, subtle eye makeup, and a soft pink lip.



Modern ethnic style

Reflecting her signature blend of traditional heritage and contemporary grace, Sonam showcased a regal ethnic look in an off-white, Anarkali set. The outfit, a creation by Rahul Mishra, is characterised by knee length semi-anarkali kurta, flowy dhoti styled bottoms and intricate details like Chikankari embroidery and self-design patterns. The diva completed the look with bold, statement gold jewellery, including a heavy, layered choker-style necklace drenched in uncut stones, which sat high on the neckline. A traditional gold potli bag and pair of traditional jutti added to the old-world richness of the attire.



The maharani jacket

Designed for the wedding season, a custom handcrafted couture ensemble provided a magnificent, maharani maternity look. The base was a soft, pleated metallic gold gown that catches the light and elegantly drapes over her baby bump. This was topped by a dramatic, oversized multi-coloured jacket featuring intricate embroidery, mirror work, and patchwork inspired by traditional craftsmanship. Architectural bell sleeves added a ceremonial, royal touch. Sonam completed her look with a neat bun adorned with a golden hair accessory and dewy make-up.