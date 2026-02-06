Edit Profile
    Sonam Kapoor’s maternity fashion: Comfort meets elegant couture

    Sonam A Kapoor’s recent maternity wardrobe is a lesson in modern dressing done right. Take cues

    Updated on: Feb 06, 2026 5:46 PM IST
    By S Farah Rizvi
    Sonam Kapoor’s recent maternity wardrobe is a masterclass in high-fashion, blending architectural elegance with a perfect dose of comfort. Her styling is a deliberate rejection of traditional maternity clichés, instead opting for a sophisticated palette of clean lines, neutral tones, and sculptural tailoring that feels utterly modern.

    The chic, structured ivory look

    Sonam Kapoor (Instagram)
    Sonam Kapoor (Instagram)

    For one look, the actor sported a custom-made ivory ensemble by designer Dhruv Kapoor. The outfit features a structured white shirt-jacket, partially unbuttoned to aesthetically display her baby bump, with padded shoulders and full sleeves. This was paired with a contemporary, low-rise, voluminous maxi skirt with a flared silhouette. The accessory choice was minimal—aviators, gold jhumkis, and white pointed flats—allowing the unique tailoring and the actor’s pregnancy glow to remain the focal points.


    All-black power dressing

    Challenging traditional pregnancy norms with élan, the Bollywood style icon was seen in a bold, monochromatic all-black look. The sleek ensemble consisted of a turtleneck crop top and a matching floor-length skirt, well-layered with a structured black blazer. This look successfully blends high-end glamour with power dressing. The styling continued the theme of flaunting the baby bump rather than concealing it—a signature move—with a trendy waist chain drawing attention to her middle, along with stacked rings.


    Elegant navy velvet

    For a touch of silent drama, Sonam chose a stunning navy blue, off-shoulder velvet gown by Maison Alaïa. The dress flows into a floor-length finish, featuring long, fitted sleeves and a figure-hugging silhouette that elegantly accentuates her baby bump. She paired the luxe velvet outfit with dazzling sapphire jewellery, including a large statement ring. Her beauty look was kept natural, with softly defined brows, subtle eye makeup, and a soft pink lip.

    Modern ethnic style

    Reflecting her signature blend of traditional heritage and contemporary grace, Sonam showcased a regal ethnic look in an off-white, Anarkali set. The outfit, a creation by Rahul Mishra, is characterised by knee length semi-anarkali kurta, flowy dhoti styled bottoms and intricate details like Chikankari embroidery and self-design patterns. The diva completed the look with bold, statement gold jewellery, including a heavy, layered choker-style necklace drenched in uncut stones, which sat high on the neckline. A traditional gold potli bag and pair of traditional jutti added to the old-world richness of the attire.

    The maharani jacket

    Designed for the wedding season, a custom handcrafted couture ensemble provided a magnificent, maharani maternity look. The base was a soft, pleated metallic gold gown that catches the light and elegantly drapes over her baby bump. This was topped by a dramatic, oversized multi-coloured jacket featuring intricate embroidery, mirror work, and patchwork inspired by traditional craftsmanship. Architectural bell sleeves added a ceremonial, royal touch. Sonam completed her look with a neat bun adorned with a golden hair accessory and dewy make-up.

    • S Farah Rizvi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      S Farah Rizvi

      S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

    recommendedIcon
