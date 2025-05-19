Tired of keeping up with ever-changing nail trends? These 5 classic colours never go out of style

Pastels, 3D art, grunge, floral stencils, ombre, taping, marble work, neon, the list is endless — it is actually quite impossible to keep up with the ever-evolving scene of the nail industry. In fact, this is where the USP of its booming appeal lies, something for everyone, with never-ending customisations and possibilities. 5 classic nail colours that will never go out of style

But if you're a regular with your nail tech, chances are that every 2 to 3 weeks you find yourself drowning in Pinterest searches, mood boards, or the feed of a niche influencer who is as obsessed with her tips as you. And that can be overstimulating and as fun as it is to get your nails done — quite pressurising. Want a break then, from the constant brainstorming? Here are 5 options you just can't go wrong with!

Soft white

Soapy, milky or chrome adding a hint of jazz-hands glitter, WHITE. GOES. WITH. EVERYTHING. Every last fit of yours. Just be sure to not pick a stark hue and very intentionally go soft.

Pale pink

Adding on few tones of colour from the soft whites, the kind of pink you want to go for isn't necessarily pastel. It's super light, almost dreamy, borderline sheer and quite honestly a pretty perfect pick for the sweltering Summers.

Nudes

Darker than your skin tone will add some depth to the final look of your hand, while going lighter will tread the afore-mentioned territories. A perfect skin match may not give you 'colour' on your nails per se, but you will have the cleanest looking hands for close to a month. You can't go wrong with nude nails.

Reds

Tart red, cherry red or even burgundy — in the world of nails, red is as good as a neutral. Feeling a little edgy but still want to feel classic every time you look down at your hands? Just do a red French tip.

Black

Intense, colour-blocked and a showstopper, black nails rarely miss anyone's eye. But somehow at the same time, they meld right into almost every outfit. This one's an absolute winner with the basic fits.

Are any of these already your go-to shade for your tips?