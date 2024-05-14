Summer it right in a splash of vibrant manicures

With glazed and chromed nails dominating the manicure scene last year, it’s now time to bid your goodbye to the clean and minimal nails that proved to be the mainstay of 2023. With vibrant sunsets to be seen this season, fun and bright styles are soon to be embraced for your nails. Other than the usual pool blue nails to match the ocean and to make your summer outfit pop, white nails are another option to opt for. Aura nails borrows itself from the Y2K era(Photo: Instagram)

Nail artiste Annie Gonsalves says, “You can mix things up a bit by incorporating the classic summer nail options like tropical-inspired designs with palm leaves or pineapple motifs, nautical themes with navy blue and white stripes or anchors, or simple yet elegant nude nails with a glossy finish in these trends.” Let these expert-approved mani ideas serve as a mood board for your statement summer nails.

GO GREEN

Model Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber was recently seen wearing the fluorescent green nails (Photo: Instagram)

Replace the usual blues with the glow-in-the-dark green nails as recently seen on model Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber. While the bright green is having its moment, you can replace it with olive green, vivid, verdant green, try pale, pastel mint, or zesty lime. Try the hue via accent nails, swirl style, french tips and can be donned in a solid single colour.

JELLY JOY

Jelly nails are a treat to look at this summer(Photo: Instagram)

Taking a leaf from the 90s, jelly nails are the new trend to get a resurgence. It allows you to wear your favourite summery colours with a twist - think glossy lip gloss on your nails. Featuring translucent, jelly-like finishes in different hues, these nails are made to add that playful vibe to your summer manicure.

YELLOW MELLOW

Butter yellow nails can go with anything and everything(Photo: Instagram)

Nothing spells pick-me-up than a bright yellow manicure. Invoking sunny summer happy vibes, ditch the brighter shade of the colour for an elegant butter yellow style. Popularly called as “butter manis” by singer Selena Gomez’s MANcurist, Tom Bachik, it screams summer with a dreamy pastel touch. Moreover, it can also be carried off with your workwear wardrobe sans the loud scream for yellow attention and will complement your white pedicure.

AURA MAGIC

Aura nails are reminiscent of the summer time hues(Photo: Instagram)

After gaining popularity on TikTok last year, aura nails are all the rage this hot season. With new shades, colour combinations and 3D effects, this manicure borrows itself from the Y2K era. While it may look difficult to achieve, it can be done in three easy steps. First, paint your nails in a preferred base shade. Then, dab your aura shade to the centre of the nail using a wedge makeup sponge and voila, you are done!

PRETTY IN PASTEL OMBRÉ

Pastel nails will never disappoint for summers(Photo: Instagram)

If there is one thing that will never not be relevant for summer manis, it is pastel nails. Gonsalves says, “For pastel ombré nails, consider combining shades like blush pink, pale yellow, light blue and mint green for a dreamy and soft look. You can also add subtle shimmer or glitter for extra dimension.” Soft pastel gradients will allow to seamlessly blend two shades together on one nail or you can also start from the deepest shade and move to the lighter sphere of the same hue.

FLORAL FRENCHIE

Floral french tips are a refreshing take on the french nails(Photo: Instagram)

Floral fashion for summer might not be groundbreaking but floral french manis have proven to be! Opt for minimal and micro floral french tip designs that can sit elegantly on your nails and in soft and light colours. Paint your base in a clear or nude pink shade and let the floral power take over.