Supermodel Karlie Kloss stuns in an Anita Dongre saree

Karlie Kloss wore a yellow saree from Anita Dongre for a Haldi function in Udaipur.

There is always something magical about International beauties donning the traditional Indian saree. And year 2024 kickstarts with supermodel Karlie Kloss striking an elegant pose in a yellow Anita Dongra saree.

The model attended a wedding in Udaipur with her husband Joshua Kushner and looked resplendent. The yellow brocade saree featured floral threadwork and the pleats looked picture perfect.

Her makeup was done by Anurag Sharma and sharing his excitement on social media, he wrote, "It was so surreal doing her makeup for 3 days in the most amazing setting for the most wonderful wedding. And a perfect way to end my year 2023!"

What do you guys think of her saree look? Tell us in the comment section below.