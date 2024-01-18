Take inspo from Bollywood celebs and don this fusion saree style
Confused between wearing a saree or a lehenga for the ongoing wedding season? Opt for this fusion style as advocated by these celeb fashionistas
Tier tantrum
Raise the temperature in an emerald green set like actor Disha Patani’s for the next mehendi function. The embellished bikini blouse and mirror work details on the saree will surely not go unnoticed and can be complemented with a pair of diamond chaandbalis.
Brocade business
Pull all the sartorial stops in a modern twist on the traditional saree like actor Priyanka Chopra. Get your tailor to design the Banarasi brocade skirt portion of your outfit with a high slit and skip the pallu for a chunni style. Team it with a holographic bustier, chunky diamond choker and sparkly earrings.
Regal in ivory
Don an ivory style look like actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for a more traditional look. Perfect for family festivities, it is the right amalgamation of trend and elegance. Exuding royal vibes, the georgette saree draped under the silk dupion set is cinched at the waist with an embellished kamarbandh.
Ravishing in red
Channel your sensual self in a glitzy red saree skirt style like actor Shraddha Kapoor and let the fit do all the talking. The sequin number with the thigh-high slit and plunging blouse neckline ranks high on the ethnic glam metre with the contemporary twist. Nude lips, defined brows and wavy hair will finish off the sizzling style effortlessly.
Sequin summer
Attending a summer wedding by the beach? Opt for a sequin and mirror work ready-to-wear saree in acid yellow like actor Shanaya Kapoor. The bandeau top will tick off your desi girl look checklist while staying comfortable as you dance the night away! For glam, opt for a gold smokey eye look and glossy lips.
Pastel dreams
For a figure-hugging look, opt for a fishtail skirt with ruffled hem and attached net drape like actor Shriya Pilgaonkar. The powder blue hue and the hand embellished 3D floral details make for a delicate and feminine statement. Finish off with a corset style blouse and diamond V necklace.
Jacket panache
Want to elevate a simple mint green silk pre-draped saree without much hassle? Style it with an intricately embroidered honeycomb jacket in gold like actor Diana Penty for a sangeet night look. Accessorise with gold trinkets to match the jacket.
Styling tips:
- Opt for a solid coloured drape and avoid floral and overly patterned styles
- Ruffled, saree skirt styles are perfect for the summers
- Pair the style with corset blouses for a fun twist
Inputs by stylist Lakshmi Babu