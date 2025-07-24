Tamannaah Bhatia walks the runway twice at the opening show of India Couture Week 2025! Take a look

The 18th edition of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 opened in Delhi on July 23 with a spectacle that was equal parts cosmic and grounded. Taking the stage for the first show of the season was none other than Tamannaah Bhatia, who delivered not one, but two stunning runway moments for designer Rahul Mishra’s couture showcase. Tamannaah Bhatia with designer Rahul Mishra and wife Divya

Titled Becoming Love, Mishra’s latest collection was a visual exploration of the many stages of love as interpreted through Sufi philosophy — from attraction and obsession to the dissolution of the self. An extension of what he showcased at Paris Haute Couture Week, this collection was tailored for his devoted Indian audience, featuring motifs of blooming lotuses, Krishna's divine Raas Leela and the gardens of heaven.

Yet, while the designs radiated beauty and craftsmanship, all eyes were on Tamannaah and her looks (yes, plural). Her first ensemble drew straight from a fairy tale as she gracefully sported a dreamy, hand-embroidered gown layered with intricate florals and shimmering sequins that seemed to shift hues under the light. The palette moved as she moved, capturing the slow fusion of the other and I, as happens in love.

And if her first appearance was poetic, her second look was grounded in the glamour of Delhi’s couture aesthetic. The 35-year-old actor returned to the runway in a dazzling lehenga beaming with embellished detailing and hand embroidered sequins that shimmered like stars on fabric. The silhouette may have been familiar, but the execution was refreshingly modern with an edge that only Tamannaah could bring.

While Mishra’s collection was conceptual, blending mythology, love, and galactic inspirations, it was Tamannaah who brought the narrative to life with grace and ease. She didn’t just model the clothes, she embodied them. And since this was just the opening night, we can't wait for what's next.