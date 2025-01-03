The beauty edit: What to expect in 2025

New year, new beauty buzz and as we step into 2025, the beauty industry is dialing in on practicality and personalization. This year’s trends are all about streamlining routines, focusing on skin health, and beauty made simpler. From skincare-makeup hybrids to muted pastels, here’s what’s shaping the year ahead This year’s trends are all about streamlining routines, focusing on skin health, and beauty made simpler.

Makeup-skincare hybrid

The line between skincare and makeup continues to blur in 2025. Hybrid products like serum blushes and skin-focused foundations are taking over our makeup bags, catering to a growing demand for functional beauty. Younger generations, particularly tweens, are driving this trend with their early interest in skincare. Brands like Typology and Lune+Ester are responding with multi-purpose formulas that provide coverage while supporting skin health. “Consumers want products that simplify their routines without compromising results,” says Romita Mazumdar, Founder of Foxtale.

Warm neutrals

Pantone revealed Mocha Mousse as the Color of the Year for 2025, and since then our social media feeds have been flooded with rich, indulgent chocolate-inspired hues. Warm neutrals are the it trend for the year, with tones like mocha, caramel, and beige at the forefront. These versatile hues provide a soft, natural look while complementing all skin tones. From creamy lipsticks to earthy blushes, this trend emphasizes a polished yet approachable aesthetic. Perfect for both subtle everyday wear and elevated evening styles, warm neutrals are an addition to any makeup routine.

Balm blush

Who needs heavy powders when balm blushes can give you that dewy, just-pinched glow in seconds? Balm blushes continue to thrive in 2025, giving that seamless blend of hydration and color. Brands like Rhode Beauty and Milk Makeup have hopped onto the trend with their creamy, hydrating formulas that blend seamlessly into the skin, giving a natural flush while keeping the complexion moisturized. Lightweight and easy to apply, they’re perfect for quick touch-ups and on-the-go beauty routines. “Their popularity reflects a growing preference for fresh, low-maintenance looks,” says Vaishnavi Jain, Head of Product Development, PAC Cosmetics. This trend aligns with the ongoing desire for effortless, clean girl aesthetic that enhances rather than masks one’s features.

Go-to-products

Convivence is the key in the year ahead. Stick foundations, multi-use tints, and compact palettes are becoming everyday staple, driven by the need for quick, effective solutions. Designed for busy schedules, these products prioritize functionality without overcomplicating routines. Whether for work, travel, or daily errands, they’re becoming a hit for their ease and practicality.

Monochromatic pastels

Pastels are taking on a new role in 2025, moving beyond seasonal trends. Lilac, peach, and soft pink tones are being used across eyes, lips, and cheeks to create cohesive, subtle looks. “These shades are not just for special occasions, they’re becoming everyday staples for their ability to add a touch of color without overwhelming”, says Makeup artist Megha Bandhu. Expect these delicate shades to dominate your makeup bag this year.