The bikini boys: Story behind the making of brand Shivan & Narresh

By the manicured greens of Karma Lakelands in Gurugram, as the light slants golden through the trees, Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja move with unhurried ease. Dressed in breezy creations — relaxed linen shirts, loose silhouettes — the duo radiate not just effortless style but an evolved self-awareness, born of years spent redefining Indian luxury resortwear. Designer duo Narresh Kukreja and Shivan Bhatiya model for HT City Showstoppers in their new collection.

It’s been 15 years since Shivan & Narresh launched their eponymous label, and what began as a daring introduction of swimwear to a wedding-obsessed fashion market has since become a movement — one that celebrates the body, art, individuality, and the unapologetic joy of travel. “When we started out in 2010, there wasn’t even a conversation around body confidence or swimwear,” reflects Narresh. “The idea wasn’t just to bring in a new product category — but to reimagine what fashion could mean in India. Beyond bridal, beyond occasion, beyond conformity.” Back then, the idea of luxury swimwear in India was almost radical. Conversations about body types were minimal, and representation was tokenistic at best. “Our aim was always to inspire confidence, body positivity, self-love and a lifestyle that celebrated individuality,” says Narresh. “We weren’t just selling silhouettes — we were making space for a new narrative.”

The designer duo feel that fashion is a mirror and everyone deserves to see themselves reflected in it.

Over the years, their work has come to embody that shift. Their prints are bold, their cuts inclusive, and their message consistent: fashion is a mirror, and everyone deserves to see themselves reflected in it — beautifully and truthfully. “Inclusivity isn’t a checkbox — it’s embedded in our patterns, our cuts, our visual storytelling, and most importantly, in how our clothes make people feel,” Narresh says. But the journey has also been deeply personal.

As Narresh steps in front of the camera during the shoot, he reveals something quietly powerful: his vitiligo — a skin condition that causes pigment loss and patchy discolouration. It first appeared in 2012, just two years after the brand launched. “At first, it was just a spot on my hand.

But over the years, it’s been a profound emotional and mental journey — learning to accept not just the change in how I looked, but what it meant for my self-image,” he shares.

Narresh's journey with vitiligo has been a mental and emotional one.

Narresh’s acceptance of his condition didn’t happen in isolation — it paralleled the ethos of the brand. “As I worked on accepting myself, I realised the values we stood for — body positivity, confidence, self-love — weren’t just brand ideas. They were personal truths,” he says. “Because the path to self-love is universal — whether you’re dealing with body shape, skin, or simply the mirror not reflecting who you feel you are inside.”

“What you choose to show is beauty. What you choose to hide becomes judgment.” This grounding in authenticity is perhaps what gives Shivan and Narresh their staying power. Their collections are often inspired by travel — not just the picturesque, but the philosophical. Their Soumi series, for instance, was born out of a trip to their favourite destination Finland. “Its sauna culture became a huge inspiration for us,” says Narresh, adding, “The idea that the sauna is a sacred space where the body simply exists — unjudged, unmasked — spoke deeply to our own design philosophy. That’s where the Saun print came from: it’s bold, graphic, and deeply intimate.”

Nature, too, has found its way into their work. “Seeing the Northern Lights in person — it was like watching Nature paint in motion,” he recalls, adding, “That became Aurorays, our kaleidoscopic print capturing the dance of lights in the Nordic sky.” Even their approach to travel has evolved. While the two have always been inseparable travel companions, Narresh now hints at something more introspective. “I’m planning to go for solo trips,” he says with a smile. “So far, we’ve always explored the world together. But now, it’s time for self-exploration — to really get to know oneself without distraction.”

The designer duo is also a flagbearer of inclusivity in India.

Through it all, they’ve remained steadfast in their belief that fashion should feel like freedom — not performance. “Bold fashion is no longer about risk-taking,” Narresh muses. “It’s about self expression. And inclusion — real inclusion — doesn’t always scream; sometimes, it just feels right.” And that’s perhaps the true power of Shivan & Narresh. Not in how loud they are, but in how deeply they resonate. With every collection, every cut, and every unapologetic pose in front of the camera, they remind us that beauty isn’t about fitting in — it’s about showing up, fully and freely.

Credits

Creative direction: Akshay Kaushal

Photography: Amisha Gurbani

Hair and makeup: Amita Juneja

Location: Karma Lakelands, Gurugram