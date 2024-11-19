This photographer connects with his subjects to create visuals

Fashion photography isn’t just about clicking pictures—it’s about understanding fashion itself. It’s knowing how textures, patterns, fabrics, and colours come together to create balance and beauty. Priyankk Nandwana, with over a decade of experience, has mastered this art. Priyankk Nandwana brings a seamless blend of tradition and modernity to his work. (Hmua: Umang, Stylist: Peter Tashi, Model: Akshara)(Priyankk Nandwana )

Known for his collaborations with top brands including Raymonds and Killer Denim and capturing stars such as Kajol and Aditya Roy Kapoor, Nandwana blends tradition with a contemporary edge.

His advice for new photographers is to explore, observe, travel, and create as much as possible. He believes that art is something you can truly learn only through experience.

In a chat with us, he reveals insights into his craft and creative journey.

Nandwana emphasises capturing the essence of his subjects through thoughtful lighting.(Priyankk Nandwana)

Q: Your work spans multiple styles— fashion, portrait, lifestyle. How do you maintain your unique touch across genres?

A: Each style speaks a different language, but my focus always lies in bringing out the subject's essence with lighting, colour, and composition. It's all about connecting with the subject and creating visuals that feel dynamic and true to them.



A key aspect of his artistry is lighting, which he describes as the soul of a photograph. (Hmua: Umang, Stylist: Peter Tashi, Model: Akshara)(Priyankk Nandwana )

Q: Bridal photography is on the rise. How do you balance tradition and modern appeal in bridal shoots?

A: Bridal fashion is a story of romance and culture. I capture candid moments— glances, laughs—while honouring traditions through colour and styling. Creating visuals that feel both intimate and aspirational.

He creates visuals that are both intimate and aspirational. (Hmua: Umang, Stylist: Peter Tashi, Model: Akshara)(Priyankk Nandwana )

Q: Lighting plays a big role in your projects. Any lighting tips for aspiring photographers?

A: Lighting sets the mood and guides the story. Start with a strong key light and add layers with fills or backlights. Experiment with modifiers like beauty dishes to create the right atmosphere, whether it's luxury, intimacy, or drama.

Nandwana advises aspiring photographers to master the use of key lights. (Hmua: Umang, Stylist: Peter Tashi, Model: Akshara)(Priyankk Nandwana )

Q: Do you have any advice for aspiring, young photographers?

A: Master lighting and composition—they're the backbone of impactful photography. And remember, communication is key, creating a comfortable atmosphere allows everyone to bring their best to a project.

