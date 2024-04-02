This spring, slip into a petal blouse à la Soha Ali Khan

Actor Soha Ali Khan looks ready to welcome spring with open arms as she dons a bright pink satin saree with a 3D leafy petal blouse from the shelves of Reeti Arneja. She let the ensemble do all the talking as she finished the look with diamond-shaped earrings and rings. She was styled by celebrity stylist Kareen Parwani Bhoolabhai. Soha Ali Khan in a pink satin saree with a leafy petal blouse(Photo: Instagram)

Steal the style

If you are someone who loves to choose the monotone route when it comes to sarees, Khan’s look is the best way to emulate the style. Style a statement-making 3D leafy blouse with a plain satin saree. You can also extend the style to the pallu with the petals stitched on it. Keep the glam to the minimal with pink lips, pink blush and tied ponytails. She capped off the look with gold pumps.