Three Indian designers to showcase at Paris Haute Couture Week 2024

Three Indian designers to showcase at Paris Haute Couture Week 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 19, 2024 06:57 PM IST

Paris Haute Couture Week kickstarts from January 22 and the coveted lineup will have three Indian designers Rahul Mishra, Gaurav Gupta and Vaishali Shandangule showcase their couture collection.

Mishra will be showcasing his collection Superheroes on day one of the couture week. The designer has taken inspiration from the insect kingdom and those of who are getting instinct or on the verge of extinction. "Beyond my own comfort zone, I look back once more at those who’ve been here before me. I seek to not just just appreciate the beauty or the vividness of the insect kingdom but also challenge our whole conditioning/education towards how we treat insects & feel the emotions otherwise coming from a primal notion of fear," writes Mishra.

Gaurav Gupta, who will be presenting his third collection at Paris Haute Couture Week, will be showcasing a vedic-inspired collection. The collection will be sharpers and strongers from his last presentation.

Vaishali S's I Am Nature is inspired by the essence of nature, promise to captivate and redefine the boundaries of couture.

