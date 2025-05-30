Times European labels fell in love with sarees

The West has always been fascinated with the Indian drapes, particularly the saree, and has taken inspiration from it since times immemorial. High-end fashion labels from Dior to Schiaparelli have presented their own rendition of the six -yards of wonder in their collection. With the recent example of Alia Bhatt wearing the first-ever sari interpretation by Gucci at Cannes Film Festival, here's looking at the times European labels have fallen for the saree. Here's how European fashion labels have reinterpreted the sarees over the years.

Schiaparelli in1935

Elsa Schiaparelli was inspired by Princess Karamjit Singh of Kapurthala aka Sita Devi for its first-ever saree-inspired design. In July, businesswoman Isha Ambani wore another saree by the label for her brother Anant Ambani’s sangeet.

Christian Dior in 1955

Dior, which has always taken inspiration from Indian culture for its design language, created a saree-inspired dress styled with opera gloves and layered neckpieces. Indian motifs and embroidery added to its appeal.

Hermès in 2008

Hermès’ spring 2008 Ready-to-Wear show saw models wearing sarees on the ramp. It was later in 2011 that they launched a limited edition saree range to connect with Indian culture.

Balenciaga in 1964

Luxury house Balenciaga’s rendition was woven with golden leaf and bud motifs, featuring a strapless sheath with integral boned grosgrain corset. Actor Elizabeth Taylor wore it for the reopening of a Paris nightclub

Hupert De Givenchy in 1961

Designer Hubert de Givenchy looked to India for Hollywood legend Audrey Hepburn’s yellow saree gown in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Also known as the toga dress, it was an ode to Indian draping.

Chanel in 2010

Supermodel Naomi Campbell wore an archival saree-inspired Chanel look to the Met Gala in 2023. It was from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2010 collection that featured a salmon pink silky fabric paired with a silver embroidered blouse.

Gucci in 2025

Actor Alia Bhatt wore the luxury house’s interpretation of a saree at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival.. Inspired from Indian drape, the outfit with its GG logo comprised a blouse with plunging neckline, skirt and floor-grazing dupatta.

Jean Paul Gaultier in 2017

Jean Paul Gaultier showed his love affair with India during his 2017 show at Paris Haute Couture Week, where he presented saree-inspired drapes. Three years later in 2020, actor Sonam Kapoor wore a version of the tuxedo saree from JPG.