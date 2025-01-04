Veil goals: How these brides turned their veils into fashion statements

Bridal veils are having their moment in the spotlight. Recently, celebrity brides have been experimenting with unique styles, making their veils bold, stylish, and personal. From intricate embroidery to oversized trails, here’s how celeb brides made their veils the ultimate fashion accessory. These veils are the new must-have bridal statement pieces.

A personalised touch

PV Sindhu’s Manish Malhotra veil was all about personal touches.

Featuring zari borders with her and her groom’s names delicately embroidered, the long trail added a regal charm to her ivory bridal saree.

Pastels and drama

Aaliyah Kashyap went all out with her pastel pink Tarun Tahiliani lehenga and an oversized veil carried by her bridesmaids.

The flowing trail added a dreamy vibe to her romantic bridal look.

Tulle magic

For her Christian wedding, Keerthy Suresh wore a lace-lined tulle veil designed by Zuhair Murad.

The soft floral details and flowing silhouette added an ethereal touch to her gown, creating a fairytale vibe.

Modern lace love

Designer Shweta Kapur kept it stylish with a signature Jade lace veil.

Paired with a sage green lehenga, the elegant veil added a modern and minimalist twist to her wedding day ensemble, proving less is more.

Bold and beautiful

Aashna Shroff’s look was made special with a peach-toned veil, matching Armaan’s outfit. The veil had a trail and white rose embroidery.

Designed by Manish Malhotra, her pink veil with zardozi work went perfectly with her orange lehenga and Armaan’s sherwani.