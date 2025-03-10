Vivienne Westwood to showcase first-ever show in India

After Dior's iconic show at the Gateway of India in 2023, Vivienne Westwood will host its first-ever fashion show in India. The showcase will be a celebration of India’s rich textile heritage and will take place on April 1 at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. A model in Vivienne Westwood's creation.

The iconic designer, who played a key role in the punk movement died in December 2022 at the age of 81. The brand is now headed by Andreas Kronthaler, who is also Vivienne's husband.

The show will present a collection of Vivienne Westwood couture looks created with the finest natural hand-woven Indian silks and Khadi cottons and wool, the artisanal fabric which was reinvigorated by Mahatma Gandhi – and is known as a symbol of the freedom of India. The collection will celebrate the craftmanship of these hand-woven fabrics, sourced from across India provided by; Khadi India and Aaranya/Gwalior, created by Indian artisans using traditional and sustainable techniques.

Vivienne Westwood has long championed craftsmanship and heritage, using artisanal fabrics within their collections. Through working with and promoting artisans and small heritage production.

The show's venue- Gateway of India is a monument which now represents the freedom of India and is synonymous with the city of Mumbai – a hub for locals and tourists, for music and celebration, a melting pot of different cultures and religions in the heart of the city.