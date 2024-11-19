Walking for Victoria's Secret was a dream come true, says Indian model Neelam Gill

From her early days as a rising South Asian model, Neelam Gill marked a significant breakthrough at Burberry's London Fashion Week in September 2013, becoming the first Indian model, at the age of 18, to feature in the brand's campaign. Recently, she made history again by walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, further establishing her status as a symbol of representation in the fashion world and breaking barriers along the way. “We can be strong, sexy, and independent; we can own our image and choose how we want to show ourselves to the world, which is a big deal, especially growing up in a relatively conservative community,” reflects the British-Indian model, who was born in Coventry, England. In this exclusive interview, we dive into the 29-year-old's journey, the challenges she faced and her vision for a more inclusive industry. Walking for Victoria's Secret was a dream come true: Neelam Gill

When asked what her experience was like walking for Victoria's Secret, alongside supermodels like Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and the iconic Tyra Banks and Adrianna Lima, she said that “it was a dream come true" for her. “As a young girl, I would watch the show and imagine being on that catwalk. The experience exceeded my expectations— the entire team was lovely, and the veteran angels were warm and welcoming. It felt like a sisterhood backstage, with everyone cheering for each other. These women are truly beautiful inside-out,” she adds

Neelam also became the first Punjabi model to walk for the brand and breaking barriers was extremely important to her. “This is a career highlight, and the response to my role as the first Punjabi model has been incredibly moving. I don't take this honour lightly. The support from my community inspires me to push boundaries further,” she says. Growing up, she rarely saw anyone who looked like her in media, and she believes that it's important for everyone to feel represented. “I am grateful to the VS team and Piergiorgio for allowing Punjab to shine on a global stage,” she reflects.

Despite there being a lot of stereotypes and limitations surrounding Indian women in her community, she is extremely proud of being part of this industry and hopes that her achievements will further positively impact aspiring young Indian models. “Growing up, the ‘acceptable’ career paths were in the academic field. Most of us (myself included) were encouraged to become doctors or dentists and shunned away from a career in the arts or something creative/outside of the status quo. Doing this show represented to me that we can make our mark on the world and follow our dreams, whatever they may be,” a hopeful Neelam shares adding, “We can be strong, sexy and independent and we can own our image and choose how we want to show ourselves to the world, which is a big deal, especially growing up in a relatively conservative community. My mum always used to say she didn't get the opportunities and freedom that I had, so from a young age I've been aware that I don't take any of those privileges for granted.”

As she reflects on her journey, Neelam also discusses how it was a "joyous yet bittersweet occasion" and how she wishes her mother could have seen her walk the runway. “It was always our dream. I know she would have loved to cheer me on, but I feel her spirit with me, and her pride is my greatest motivation,” she adds.

Talking about her future goals and aspirations in the modelling industry, she believes that it is just the beginning and there is a lot more to come up. “I aim to continue breaking barriers and using my voice for good. Representation is crucial, and I aspire to be a catalyst for change,” she remarks.