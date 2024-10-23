What is Blonzing? The new blush-bronzer hybrid everyone's talking about

As autumn rolls in, the beauty world is buzzing with the season’s hottest new trend: blonzing. A combination of blush and bronzing, this two-in-one technique is taking over social media, with thousands of tutorials and millions of views celebrating the trend. Unlike spring’s baby-pink blush obsession, fall’s blonzing leans into warm, bronzed tones that highlight the high points of the face. Blonzing, the fresh hybrid trend, blends blush and bronzer into one multitasking product. Think of it as the ultimate two-in-one formula that delivers a soft, dewy flush with a touch of warmth.

Makeup artist Shailja Gupta explains the appeal,“Blonzing is a game-changer because it merges two essential steps into one. It’s perfect for achieving a warm, dewy look without overloading your face with product. Plus, the cream formulas blend seamlessly into the skin, giving you that sun-kissed finish.”

So, what is blonzing all about? Simply put, it’s the act of applying a blush-bronzer hybrid cream or powder to the areas where you would normally apply both products separately. This not only simplifies the routine but also creates a natural, cohesive glow.

Influencers are jumping on the blonzing trend, racking up views. (Source: Instagram)



Blonzing vs. Bronzing

So what's the real difference between two? While both techniques promise that coveted sun-kissed glow, they both give different result and choosing between them depends on the effect you're after.

Blonzing, the fresh hybrid trend blends blush and bronzer into one multitasking product. Think of it as the ultimate two-in-one formula that delivers a soft, dewy flush with a touch of warmth. Instead of layering products, blonzing simplifies your routine by combining a rosy glow with the bronzed warmth of traditional contouring. The result? A luminous, all-over radiance that naturally enhances your complexion.

Bronzing, on the other hand, sticks to its roots by focusing purely on adding warmth and definition to the skin. The goal here is to sculpt and contour, giving your features depth with strategically placed bronzer along the cheekbones, jawline, and temples. Bronzing is all about achieving that beautifully sculpted, chiseled look.



How to get the blonzed look



To recreate this look at home, mix your current cream blusher and bronzer for a custom shade. Start blending it seamlessly with a fluffy brush to avoid harsh edges. Start with a small amount of product and gradually build up for a soft, natural finish. Focus on areas like the cheeks and temples for a flattering glow. This easy technique lets you experiment with color before committing to a new blusher purchase.



- INPUTS BY BEAUTY INFLUENCER AASHI ADANI

