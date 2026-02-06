What to expect at men’s fashion weekend in Jaipur this year
This weekend, the iconic Diggi Palace in Jaipur will turn into a high-fashion hub for the 4th edition of the FDCI India Men’s Weekend
Move over Paris and Milan, India is holding its own as a global fashion powerhouse. This weekend, the iconic Diggi Palace in Jaipur will turn into a high-fashion hub for the 4th edition of the FDCI India Men’s Weekend.
On February 7th and 8th, the spotlight is strictly on the men, bringing together the biggest names in the industry alongside fresh, emerging talent.
Sunil Sethi, chairman of the FDCI, notes, “FDCI India Men’s Weekend has always been a focused platform that reflects the evolving identity of Indian menswear. We look forward to bringing together established designers and emerging talent while championing craftsmanship, innovation, and design excellence on a global stage.”
What’s trending?
The designers this year are pushing boundaries, proving that the Indian man in 2026 isn’t afraid to experiment. Designer JJ Valaya, believes the Indian man has come a long way from the standard three-piece wedding suit.
“Today’s man is open to all levels of grandeur... embracing the India that breathed in the past as its modern maharaja,” he says. His latest collection features “antique ivories, burnished golds, and deep indigos,” designed for a man who is “culturally confident” and sees tradition as a sign of authority, not just a costume.
Building on this designer, Siddhartha Tytler is leaning into textures and sparkles to further challenge traditional norms. “This year we have put a new twist on twisted salwars, twisted patialas, and pants,” he explains, adding that men are now much more comfortable with bold colors and intricate embroideries.
While Tytler plays with embellishments, designer duo David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore are focussing on redefining traditional silhouettes by taking the humble lungi and making it high-fashion. By using refined textiles and modern proportions, they’ve turned a daily staple into a “considered, designed wardrobe” piece.
“For us, evolution doesn’t happen from season to season. It’s a constant process of research and development — always ongoing. When the time feels right, we present it. This season’s show, in particular, is our response to the world around us, and it isn’t a very pretty picture,” says designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, couturier whose minimalist craft was recently showcased on the global stage by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
The exploration of form continues with designer Pawan Sachdeva, who is introducing his “After Dark” collection by ditching colour to focus entirely on structure. “Surface ornamentation isn’t just decorative but architectural,” Sachdeva says. His collection features relaxed fits like men’s skirts and boxy trousers, mixing the ease of Indian drapes with sharp Western tailoring.
Taking a similar monochrome approach but with a high-energy edge, Ujjawal Dubey (Antar-Agni) is taking a different route. “This year I’m going sporty with a desi twist. Expect chunky stripes and “Indian athletic” silhouettes, all kept in a strict black-and-white palette,” he says.
