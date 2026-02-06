What to expect at men’s fashion weekend in Jaipur this year

Move over Paris and Milan, India is holding its own as a global fashion powerhouse. This weekend, the iconic Diggi Palace in Jaipur will turn into a high-fashion hub for the 4th edition of the FDCI India Men’s Weekend. Nikita Mhaisalkar, Son Of A Noble Snob and Vivek Karunakaran are going to open the show this year. Pictured on left is a model wearing Mhaisalkar's collection from the 2025 collection; and model showcases an ensemble from designer Dhruv Vaish’s previous collection (right) On February 7th and 8th, the spotlight is strictly on the men, bringing together the biggest names in the industry alongside fresh, emerging talent.

Sunil Sethi, chairman of the FDCI

Sunil Sethi, chairman of the FDCI, notes, “FDCI India Men’s Weekend has always been a focused platform that reflects the evolving identity of Indian menswear. We look forward to bringing together established designers and emerging talent while championing craftsmanship, innovation, and design excellence on a global stage.” What’s trending? The designers this year are pushing boundaries, proving that the Indian man in 2026 isn’t afraid to experiment. Designer JJ Valaya, believes the Indian man has come a long way from the standard three-piece wedding suit.

Designer JJ Valaya's collection at 2025 FDCI India Men’s Weekend

“Today’s man is open to all levels of grandeur... embracing the India that breathed in the past as its modern maharaja,” he says. His latest collection features “antique ivories, burnished golds, and deep indigos,” designed for a man who is “culturally confident” and sees tradition as a sign of authority, not just a costume. Building on this designer, Siddhartha Tytler is leaning into textures and sparkles to further challenge traditional norms. “This year we have put a new twist on twisted salwars, twisted patialas, and pants,” he explains, adding that men are now much more comfortable with bold colors and intricate embroideries.

While Tytler plays with embellishments, designer duo David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore are focussing on redefining traditional silhouettes by taking the humble lungi and making it high-fashion. By using refined textiles and modern proportions, they’ve turned a daily staple into a “considered, designed wardrobe” piece.