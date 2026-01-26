Republic Day 2026: European Commission President wears Indian designer Rajesh Pratap Singh's brocade bandhgala

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, this year’s chief guest at India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations, made a quiet yet powerful statement with her choice of attire. Her maroon-and-gold brocade bandhgala jacket, paired with off-white trousers, celebrated Indian craftsmanship in its true sense. European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Rajesh Pratap Singh ensemble

FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi confirmed that the ensemble was designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh with indications that the Fashion Design Council of India may have coordinated the look. Ursula was seen wearing a handloom-woven silk brocade, crafted in Singh’s signature structured style.

Speaking to HT City, Singh says, “The textile is from Banaras, it is a Banarasi brocade. It boldly represents Indian heritage and craftsmanship and is a tribute to the weavers. It was her choice to wear Indian, which is a remarkable gesture and signifies the positive relationship between the EU and India.”

The moment was widely celebrated within the Indian fashion fraternity. Designer Rina Dhaka notes, “It’s a mark of respect towards our rich fashion history and an encouragement to Indian designers like Pratap. Years ago, Christine Lagarde (President of the European Central Bank) visited my store and purchased something, it felt wonderful to have global leaders acknowledge our work.”

Known globally for her tailored pantsuits, Ursula’s choice of a traditional Indian silhouette marked a notable departure from her usual style. The gesture reflected not only an appreciation for Indian culture but also a thoughtful nod to the significance of the Republic Day celebrations.

Calling it a proud moment, designer Anju Modi says, “The look feels global, not strictly Indian or Western. A bandhgala is an international silhouette, and pairing it with Banarasi brocade, cut so beautifully, shows deep respect for the country and its weaving heritage. It’s encouraging to see our craft being appreciated on such a global platform.”

Designer Namrata Joshipura echoed the sentiment, adding, “Rajesh Pratap Singh was an exceptionally apt choice. His design language is rooted in Indian craftsmanship, making the ensemble feel authentic and powerful for the occasion. Beyond his brilliance as a designer, he is also a close friend, which made the moment especially meaningful.”

Veteran couturier Suneet Varma described the moment as “absolutely brilliant.” He says, “Rajesh has been a champion of Indian textiles, constantly reinventing how modern India engages with heritage fabrics. The red-and-gold Banarasi jacket she wore is a perfect example of how Indian textiles can be styled in a contemporary, global way. In the context of the European Union, this was a powerful visual statement of the future of Indian fashion.”

With several public appearances lined up in the coming days, the fashion fraternity is hopeful that Ursula von der Leyen will continue to spotlight Indian designers.