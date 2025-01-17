Menu Explore
Can your perfume help you feel warmer? Fragrance notes that feel like a cashmere sweater in the winter

ByAalokitaa Basu
Jan 17, 2025 08:03 PM IST

Think your very own high-end cashmere sweater, in a glistening little bottle. The fragrance layering hack that will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy, FOR REAL

Long story short, it's all about realigning your senses to the oncoming Spring season.

How to manipulate your winter scents to leave you feeling warm
Hunting for perfumes that feel like an elevated extension of yourself, if taken seriously, is a rather sensual and very personal experience. Beyond the literal chemistry contained in the bottle, it's also about that first spray and whiff which convinces you if you need to make a place for it in your already-crowded vanity.

In the same breath, let's bring to your notice the dying legacy of 'signature scents'. It really isn't anymore about hunting down that one bottle of perfume you will want to repurchase till the end of time and whose musk your nearest and dearest will recognise you by. This darlings, is the era of fragrance layering. We're talking, two, three, or even four little bottles, melding with your skin and natural scent to bring forth a bouquet that is so uniquely you.

The best bit about this? The scale of commitment really drops down to a minimal, something which also allows you to keep the door for experimentation, ajar or completely thrown open, whichever way you prefer it. Now a cozy embrace aside, warmth is the need of the hour, every hour in the winter months. And trust us you, tweaking the notes of your fragrance roulette will allow you to really feel it on and under your skin.

Woods — through the forest

For earthy tones opt for cedar, vetiver, sandalwood and for some freshness go with cedarwood and amber; aromatics are best captured in earthy oakmoss and cypress; for a floral touch go with birch. Special shoutout to mahogany wood, a thorough classic.

Spices — all tones

Under warm spices your picks should be black pepper, cumin, tonka bean, cashmeran, vanilla; for cool it should be cinnamon, sage, magnolia, leather, patchouli and also vanilla; for a sheer essence opt for some incense and for a woody touch, go for rum and tobacco.

Florals — the whole bouquet

A bouquet, literally, is up for adoption into your daily routine with tuberose, moss, saffron, neroli, jasmine petals, jasmine flower being the frontrunners.

So is a vanity lineup tweak on the way?

