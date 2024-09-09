A flat Fall on the horizon? Ballerina flats are making a casual comeback: Zendaya and Bella Hadid are proof

The big Ballerina flats comeback hasn't been a sudden shift of aesthetic. It has been nestling its way into the mainstream over the past few months. Now, as Fall temperatures are settling in, so is the big ballet switch. Before you assume this to be a niche trend on the horizon, just know that brands like Alaïa and Miu Miu have proudly made it their poster product. Also, while a basic ballet flat remains as classic as ever (and now trendy too!) you may want to consider investing in a jazzed up pair courting one of the many microtrends the Ballerina flat comeback holds under its umbrella. Ballerina flats are making a comeback: Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Katie Holmes are proof

Ballerina flats are experiencing a market boom in myriad reimagined ways(Photos: X)

Decisions, decisions

The big ballet flat comeback has many sides, phases and aesthetics to it. One common theme however, are the fashion girlies being spoilt for choice. While there's nothing quite like your classic pair of heels, who hasn't, at some point or the other wanted to just kick their feet up and saunter through the streets in some comfy flats? Well that's the vibe this Fall.

Mesh, Mary Janes, satin, pumps, lace-ups or the latest eyelet garnish — Ballerina flats making a comeback is quickly shaping up to be a gift that just keeps giving. Take Miu Miu for instance. The Italian high fashion brand has had the most stupendous year in terms of a doubled market turnover and were among the first to jump on putting the limelight on ballet flats. Miu Miu went the traditional route, crafting silken pairs reminiscent of Barre practice. A chic, shiny specimen was seen on model Bella Hadid paired with her all-grey sweats. A vibe.

Miu Miu's satin ballet flats are a big hit among the likes of Bella Hadid (left) and Ariana Grande (right)

Also turning into quite the rage are the Ballerina and Mary Janes crossover. The strapped in variant of the ballet flat screams Parisian chic and strikes the perfect balance between comfort and high-fashion, a money minting sweet spot if there ever was one. Take cue from actor Zendaya, who paired her halter tank and asymmetrical skirt with a pristine white pair of these strapped in ballets.

The Mary Jane variant of ballet flats are blowing up: Pictured here on Zendaya

Taylor Swift too hopped on this trend as early as the Summer of '23.

The coquette craze refuses to die and of course it has found its way into the ballet blowup. Sheer, mesh lined ballet flats have been flooding the markets. Bejeweled black and cream ones in particular have been quite popular. Many of these also have the classic Mary Jane strap making from a dual crossover.

Another chic little addition to this build up of micro-trends on the classic ballet flat are lace-ups. Instead of leaning into the drama with a lace up that makes its way up your leg, ballet flats stand adorned with one cinch clasping your foot. This little variant is incidentally Miu Miu, Michael Kors, Valentino, Isabel Marant and Fendi-approved.

If you're one of those who just can't shirk off the need to have some heel on your foot, no matter how little, ballet pumps should be your go-to choice for Fall footwear. Christian Louboutin, Prada, Jimmy Choo and Maison Margiela already have in-store pieces flying out.

Katie Holmes was also spotted in a chic little pair as early as June, last year.

Finally, if you're 'just a girl' but also have a dark, grungy side to your fashion aura, eyelet ballerinas are all you'll need! It's feminine, it's dark and it is brimming with innovation unlike any other trend on the surge right now. If you dig this, rush off to a Ganni, Cos or Tommy Hilfiger store to fall in love right away.

Are you ready to channel your inner Ballerina this Fall?