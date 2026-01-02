Zohran Mamdani wore Assamese silk to take his New York mayoral oath alongside wife Rama Duwaji; take a look
When Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York’s 112th mayor, he carried a slice of India with him
When Zohran Kwame Mamdani took his oath as the 112th mayor of New York on New Year’s Eve, it wasn’t just a political milestone — it was a moment of quiet cultural pride. Known for his wit and Bollywood references, Mamdani has become a symbol of a new kind of South Asian representation on the global stage.
This is the politician who once used Deewar (1975) dialogues to explain policy, played Dhoom Machale at his victory speech, and even got NYC bobbing their heads to Gaddi Red Challenger. But as he stepped into office beneath the glittering lights of Times Square, Mamdani chose to make another statement, one stitched in silk.
A tie that tells a story
For his swearing-in ceremony, Mamdani wore a dark grey herringbone tie crafted from eri silk — a fabric native to the hills of Northeast India, particularly Assam. The custom piece, embroidered in gold with four-petalled floral motifs, was designed by Delhi-based luxury streetwear label Kartik Research.
The tie was a subtle nod to his Indian heritage. It linked ceremony and craft, weaving Assamese artisanal tradition into the heart of American politics.
Made in India, seen in New York
Kartik Research, founded by designer Kartik Kumra in 2021, has rapidly become a global name in menswear. By 2023, Kartik was a semifinalist for the prestigious LVMH Prize, and his Paris Men’s Fashion Week debut — titled How To Make In India — cemented his label’s reputation for bringing Indian maximalism to international runways.
Since then, Kartik's creations have been worn by Lewis Hamilton, Kendrick Lamar, and BTS’s V, all drawn to his intricate block prints and embroidery. Mamdani’s decision to wear Kartik Research at a moment of civic significance felt less like a style choice and more like a statement — a merging of political vision and cultural pride.
Style meets substance
For the inauguration ceremony, fashion editor and stylist Gabriela Karefa-Johnson curated the looks for both Mamdani and his wife, artist Rama Duwaji. Mamdani paired his Kartik Research tie with a black velvet suit and crisp white shirt, while Rama wore an archival asymmetrical Balenciaga coat with sharp lace-up boots and statement gold jewellery.
At the public inauguration outside City Hall the following day, the couple reunited with Gabriela for another coordinated appearance. Mamdani opted for a burgundy silk tie, while Rama wore a brown funnel-neck coat by Palestinian-Lebanese designer Cynthia Merhej’s Renaissance Renaissance, accented with faux-fur trim and tall lace-up boots.
For Mamdani and his wife, fashion has never been about flash — it’s about identity. His choice to wear a tie made of Assamese eri silk was more than aesthetic; it was an act of connection to his roots, a reminder that representation can live in the smallest details.