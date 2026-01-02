For his swearing-in ceremony, Mamdani wore a dark grey herringbone tie crafted from eri silk — a fabric native to the hills of Northeast India, particularly Assam. The custom piece, embroidered in gold with four-petalled floral motifs, was designed by Delhi-based luxury streetwear label Kartik Research.

This is the politician who once used Deewar (1975) dialogues to explain policy, played Dhoom Machale at his victory speech, and even got NYC bobbing their heads to Gaddi Red Challenger. But as he stepped into office beneath the glittering lights of Times Square, Mamdani chose to make another statement, one stitched in silk.

When Zohran Kwame Mamdani took his oath as the 112th mayor of New York on New Year’s Eve, it wasn’t just a political milestone — it was a moment of quiet cultural pride. Known for his wit and Bollywood references, Mamdani has become a symbol of a new kind of South Asian representation on the global stage.

The tie was a subtle nod to his Indian heritage. It linked ceremony and craft, weaving Assamese artisanal tradition into the heart of American politics.

Made in India, seen in New York Kartik Research, founded by designer Kartik Kumra in 2021, has rapidly become a global name in menswear. By 2023, Kartik was a semifinalist for the prestigious LVMH Prize, and his Paris Men’s Fashion Week debut — titled How To Make In India — cemented his label’s reputation for bringing Indian maximalism to international runways.

Since then, Kartik's creations have been worn by Lewis Hamilton, Kendrick Lamar, and BTS’s V, all drawn to his intricate block prints and embroidery. Mamdani’s decision to wear Kartik Research at a moment of civic significance felt less like a style choice and more like a statement — a merging of political vision and cultural pride.