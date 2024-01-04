I have consciously kept away from regular award functions, red carpets: Aneri Vajani

Actor Aneri Vajani says a light pat on the back after years of hard work is always welcomed. Actor Aneri Vajani

“I have been there around for 10 years now, and recognition for your work does keep you upbeat and gives that required boost. And as humans, we all need that pep talk as we usher in the New Year. Being a private person, I have consciously kept away from regular award ceremonies and red carpets as that’s not my cup of tea. However, when real appreciation comes my way, it’s more than welcome,” says the Anupamaa actor, who was in the city for an award function.

Vajani had been busy wrapping up her tele-OTT series last year and now is all geared up to focus on new projects. “Kaam hote rehna chahiye. I am a workaholic and need to be constantly on my toes. For the year 2024, my only goal will be to work and get more work. There are certain things that are happening. I want to start with a fresh mind and dabble into characters that I still haven’t got a chance to explore in all these years. For me, the storyline will always have an edge over characterisation, as good content is more about story instead of length of roles.”

The actor did manage to sneak some time to have a trip around Lucknow. “This city is so much more than it seems. I went to Aminabad and shopped around for stuff that is most sought after in Lucknow. Also being a vegetarian, I had to try some desi cuisine. It was a quick trip, but I have made up my mind to make a trip for a longer duration,” she adds.

The Beyhadh (2016-20) actor ushered in the New year on a quiet note.

“Partying or travelling were never my idea of celebration, so it was a quiet beginning to 2024 but going forward, I wish to create some ripples with good projects as an artiste,” Vajani says