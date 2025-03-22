If you're running late for an event, better arrive in style, says Ishwinder Singh

Ishwinder Singh brings a romantic, almost poetic perspective to bespoke suiting. To him, clothing is not just fabric — it’s a passionate love affair with materials. It’s about more than trends or expensive fabrics; it’s about how a suit feels, how it moves with you, and how it expresses your inner self. In a world obsessed with labels, Ishwinder encourages us to prioritise aesthetic appeal — how the suit embraces your body, reflects your individuality, and exudes timeless confidence. Ishwinder Singh combines deep, romantic hues like browns, mossy greens, and soft taupes with bold, passionate colours like crimson, emerald, or gold(Photo: HTCS)

Ishwinder believes that “you wear thoughts, not clothes.” Clothes are an extension of your soul. Even in silence, your suit speaks volumes about you — confidence, elegance, and self-assurance. For him, style is not about trends but about making a statement that is uniquely yours, with the power to captivate.

A key principle Ishwinder follows is studying your body before crafting a suit. In a world of body positivity, the outdated one-size-fits-all approach no longer holds. A bespoke suit should enhance your silhouette, highlighting your best features and celebrating your form.

The heart of bespoke suiting also lies in the selection of earthy colours paired with vibrant contrasts. Ishwinder combines deep, romantic hues like browns, mossy greens, and soft taupes with bold, passionate colours like crimson, emerald, or gold. These contrasts create a symphony — earthy tones grounding the look, while vibrant accents inject life and energy, making the suit as dynamic and full of emotion as its wearer.

When it comes to the finish of the fabric, Ishwinder highlights the importance of balancing matte, sheen, and shine(Photo: HTCS)

Ishwinder also emphasises a thoughtful approach during trial fittings. He sees this as a chance for self-reflection. “It’s not just what you wear, it’s who you are on that day that will be remembered.” On your special day, the world will remember not just your suit but the essence of who you were while wearing it.

When it comes to the finish of the fabric, Ishwinder highlights the importance of balancing matte, sheen, and shine. The matte finish should dominate larger panels of the suit, reflecting understated elegance, while subtle sheens in the lapels or cufflinks catch the light just enough to add dimension. The shine, however, should be reserved for smaller details, like a pocket square or a watch — elements that draw attention without overpowering the look.

Finally, accessories should be minimal — focus on one or two key pieces, like a pocket square or cufflinks, that flow effortlessly with the overall look.

Breaking the rules is key to creating a silhouette that commands attention. Ishwinder urges people to embrace personal expression and push boundaries to stand out, creating a unique, romantic allure — a love affair with the moment.

Insta: @ishwinoffcial

Email: ishwinder.p.singh@gmail.com

