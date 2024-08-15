Independence Day 2024: Art installation in Mumbai's Bandra depicts the cycle of life

Artwork installation in Bandra depicting the Cycle of Life

From murals on the highways to sculptures at junctions and beautiful artwork at railway stations - Mumbai's landscape is adorned with a lot of art. The latest addition to that is a sculpture series, Rings: The Cycle of Life, at Bandra's Turner Road. Created in collaboration with the BMC, the unveiling happened today by Ashish Shelar - President of BJP Mumbai, actor Geeta Basra and singer Ruhan Mahendra Kapoor, among others. The sculpture is a result of artist Sangeeta Babani's hard work.

Speaking about it, the artist says that it's an exploration of the cyclical nature of various aspects of life. The artwork features a series of eight ring sculptures, each representing a different element where this cyclical pattern is observed: the rhythmic rise and fall of tides; the life cycle of a tree from seed to fruit; the daily journey of the sun from east to west, etc. These rings symbolise the cycle of life – beginning, growth and transformation.

“We start at the end and end in the beginning. This sculpture series was created to remind us of the eternal cycles that govern our lives,” says Babani.