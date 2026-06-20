India doesn't have an ambition problem; it has a translation issue

Every year, lakhs of humanities students prepare for competitive examinations. But what happens if they do not clear them? The real question is whether colleges are preparing them for careers beyond the examination at all. Chitkara University offers a BA programme in public policy and governance, developed in knowledge partnership with ALS IAS, one of India’s most recognised civil services mentoring institutions. (Photo: HTCS)

Consider what the country asks of its most driven young people. It tells them to learn the Constitution, the budget, the welfare system, the history of the republic and the ethics of public life. Then it sets things up so that, unless they clear one examination that almost everyone fails, the job market treats all of that knowledge as if it were worth nothing. Lakhs of students join the queue anyway. They are neither foolish nor lazy. They are responding sensibly to a country where a government job still means security, respect and a salary that the private market rarely offers an arts graduate. The problem is not their choice. It is that we have left them no other door.

The shortage is not of drive. It is of well-designed pathways through which drive becomes productive work. At the undergraduate level, Arts is the single largest stream in Indian higher education, forming its broad base rather than a marginal corner. Yet many humanities degrees remain only loosely connected to the careers students eventually hope to pursue in governance, policy, research, consulting and development. The result is a generation that leaves college with a degree but without a clear professional identity.

The quiet cost of ‘preparing’ Listen to the language families use, because it tells the real story. The son is not unemployed; he is preparing. The daughter has not left the job market; she is studying for the IAS. The words are gentle, and that is the danger, because they hide a cost. Three to five years slip by quietly. By the time many aspirants step out of the cycle, their classmates have accumulated work experience, internships, skills and contacts — the kind of assets that grow in value over a career.

And the gate is narrow by design. Every year, the civil services examination draws lakhs of candidates for roughly a thousand vacancies, and only a tiny fraction make it through. This is not an argument against the examination itself. A democracy needs a serious and fair way to choose its senior officers. The argument is about 99 out of every 100 who do not succeed, and what the system does with everything they have learned.

This is, at heart, a failure of translation. The aspirant genuinely learns a great deal about the state, the economy, welfare, rights and the wider world, but India has locked that knowledge inside a high-risk lottery, where it counts for something only if the examination is cleared. Knowledge has not been turned into skill, and skill has not been turned into a job.

A degree is no longer enough on its own The wider evidence makes the concern sharper. Educated young people now make up a growing share of those looking for work, and a degree on its own no longer guarantees a place in the job market. This is especially true for the humanities, which in most colleges remain heavily focused on theory and examinations.

Political science teaches the state but not how policy is implemented. Sociology teaches inequality but rarely how to design a field survey. Economics teaches models but often leaves students uncomfortable with real data. Public administration teaches how bureaucracy works but not how to manage a programme at the district level. The answer is not to abandon the humanities, which India needs more than ever. It is to make them practical.