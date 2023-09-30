Indian rock band Agnee: Divorce is not an option for us

Indian rock band Agnee -- comprising Mohan Kannan and Kaustubh Dhavale aka Koco, is planning to re-release their entire back catalogue to celebrate their music journey through the years. And they admit that standing the test of time as an independent band was not easy. Agnee comprises Mohan Kannan and Kaustubh Dhavale aka Koco

“We are gearing up to re-release our entire back catalogue, which includes songs from 2008 onwards. These tracks will be made officially available on virtual platforms, and show our journey in the music industry,” Kannan tells us, adding that they are excited to see how people react to it.

Looking back at their journey, Koco says, “When we initially started as a band, we had the typical enthusiasm and dreams that most bands share. However, as we weren’t really young – I was 36, and Mohan was a few years younger – we were able to understand each other’s personalities better. One crucial principle I’ve always held onto is that divorce is not an option. I view our band as a long-term commitment, a lasting marriage”

“Disagreements are common when people spend a lot of time together, but our core intention has always been clear: to create something larger than ourselves, to build a brand with a legacy spanning 25 or 30 years. While human emotions and even heated arguments can arise, we’ve learned to put those aside for the greater good of the band. We both understand that the band’s name and reputation are more significant than our individual egos. I’ve also learned not to impose my opinions on others. Everyone is entitled to their own perspective, and not every point needs to be proven. We respect each other’s personalities, knowing that our intentions are always in the right place. Our common agenda is to have a good time, whether during rehearsals, while travelling together, or on stage. Our shows, which last 90 minutes to 2 hours, always feel like a party. I believe this is the secret to why Agnee has stood the test of time,” he added.

Over the years, the band gained popularity with tracks such as Aahatein, Sadaa, Kaise Ho Tum, Sadho Re and Shaam Tanha. The Pune-based band was formed in 2007.

In an era where splitting of bands is very common, Kannan is proud that they stuck together.

“We have always been inseparable. our bond is by choice; we’re very close friends. Music brought us together, and our personalities and mutual respect have kept us together. Both of us are quite headstrong and not inclined to yield easily, but somehow, we manage to do so for each other. Sometimes he concedes, and sometimes I do,” he says, adding. “Most of the time, I believe it’s because he has a clever way of handling things. I deeply admire his skill in using positive reinforcement to inspire others. He has a remarkable ability to genuinely express his belief in someone’s talents, making them believe it as well. Once he does that, you can’t help but strive to meet his expectations because you don’t want to disappoint him. It’s one of the most beautiful ways to unlock someone’s full potential. He’s done it with me several times, and it works like a charm. I don’t even think he does it intentionally; he genuinely means it. That’s a rare and admirable quality in a person”.

Apart from re-releasing their old songs, they are also working on new singles

