International Dog Day 2024: Spa day to photoshoot, DIY activities to shower love on your cuddly canine bestie

Its officially Dog Day! While we shower our doggos with all the love and care in the world everyday, International Dog Day, which is being celebrated the world over today, August 26, calls for us to go that extra mile in planning out something extra special for our furry family members, to thank them for all the magic they add to our lives. Here is all the creative, DIY inspiration you need to get planning. Fun DIY activities to keep your dog busy with, this International Dog Day

Paint with your dog

Now before you dismiss this idea right away, there exists a fool proof hack which will magically cultivate enough patience in your dog to tap into their artistic side, even if it is just for 5 minutes. Peanut butter! First get your supplies in place which will include small canvases and a few paints, necessarily non-toxic. If you're looking for a professional finish to the art pieces, line your canvas with tape which will add a natural border once you peel them off. Now pick your colours and put them on the canvas in dots, swirls or any cute little design.

Now for the fun part. Take a few ziploc bags and smear their tops with dollops of peanut butter. Secure the canvas inside the bag and let your dog lick the deliciousness right off. What you will be left with, is your doggo's very own art piece! Be sure to supervise the activity closely, lest your dog chews through the ziploc.

Dogs are actually surprisingly good at Yoga

Doga (Yoga with dogs) is catching quite some steam in health circles and with good reason. We love our pets so much but often feel disheartened when we have to leave them behind for long spells during the day. While you can't take them to work, incorporating them during your downtime on the mat, goes a long way in shining not just their mental health, but yours as well. Also, these make for just the most adorable videos to share with your friends and family!

There is no fool proof way to ensure your dog takes to the routine. The best you can do, is let them know and feel that they are welcome on the mat alongside you. A helpful tip is to go heavy on the animal-inspired poses — downward dog for instance — which are also easier for them to ape. Why not kickstart a new phase of you and your dog's fitness journey this International Dog Day?

A cooking date!

We know what you're thinking, but the mess will be worth the memories. It goes without saying that you must pick a recipe which will be safe for consumption for your dog. Additionally, have all your ingredients measured and laid out, preferably out of reach for your dog. This will save you time and energy as you fight them off the counters.

Not sure you can pull this off? British Beagle sisters Kiki and Koko 'cook' with their fur parents every week, and the endless footage on their handle will elicit a string of 'awws' from you.

Every dog deserves a spa day

You don't need much to make this happen. As a matter of fact, you can even make a little skit out of it. Just be sure to use products that are dog-friendly. Slow massages, head pats and good rubdown will put them right to a blissful nap.

Photoshoot time

You probably already take a million photos of your dog anyway. Just make it a little extra fancy for today! The least you'll need is a solid coloured sheet which you can throw up as a background. You can have your photos developed as well to put up around the house. If you're feeling particularly bougie, pick a theme and dress yourself and your dog as per it. There's really no limitations for this one.

Will you be treating your dog (and yourself) to any of these special activities today?