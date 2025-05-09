IPL 2025 suspended due to escalation in tension between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor: Report

Following the sharp escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan on Thursday night, a wave of voices on social media has called for the suspension of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Now multiple reports suggest that the tournament has indeed been suspended. “IPL suspended indefinitely due to India-Pakistan military conflict,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by the PTI. An official confirmation from the BCCI is still awaited. Spectators leave after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was suspended in Dharamsala, (PTI)

The IPL match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC), scheduled to be held in Dharamshala, was called off Thursday night after the town experienced a sudden blackout amid reports of drone and missile attacks from Pakistan. The stadium was evacuated as a safety measure.

With Kangra airport — the nearest one to the Dharamshala venue — closed to regular air traffic, reports suggest a special train was arranged to move players out of the region safely.

Addressing the situation, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI on Thursday night: “We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven't received any directive from the government. Obviously the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind.”

The latest flare-up began with Indian air defence intercepting drones and missiles over Jammu. Soon after, explosions were reported in Punjab, Rajasthan, and other sensitive areas near the western border. The Ministry of Defence later confirmed that the attempted strike originated from Pakistan.

The developments came just a day after India launched Operation Sindoor, a military response targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

As the situation evolves, the future of IPL 2025 remains uncertain, with an official announcement from the BCCI still awaited.