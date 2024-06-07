Ishq Ke Saat Padav author Priya Malik: I want to push my boundaries with penning lyrics

Having turned lyricist with the song Parinda in Nitya Mehra’s OTT series Big Girls Don’t Cry, song writing is Priya Malik’s new-found love. The poet-actor terms it as an extension of her poetry writing. Priya Malik on her recent visit to Lucknow

“I want to write more and act less. So, foraying into songwriting was a natural progression. Essentially, I am a poet and writing come naturally to me. It remains my first love, but I find penning lyrics more challenging. I became a bit comfortable with my craft and now I want to push my boundaries with songwriting,” says Malik who was last seen in the film Sheer Qorma (2021) and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (2022).

On her recent visit to Lucknow, she adds, “Writing lyrics is a unique skill which is very technical and creative at the same time. Besides, we have very few female lyricists in India so this way I can contribute a female’s point of view in the field.”

Malik has penned the song Adhoora, for singer Papon, who will lend his voice to the film Bun Tikki starring Zeenat Aman, Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi. “I have also penned a song for Devanshu Singh’s musical web series tentatively titled Rowdy Records,” she adds.

Along with music, Malik is also writing two books. “I am in the middle of writing a book title Ishq Ke Saat Padav and an English poetry collection called, For Those Who Love Too Much. More than written words, spoken ones work more so of late I decided to delve into poetry recitation on social media,” she adds.

So, acting and reality shows have taken a back seat? “I am done with reality shows but as it’s said never say never! I owe my initial fame to Bigg Boss 9 (2016), but I chose not to do more shows. Reality show fame is instant coffee types, but poems got me lot of love from the audience. So, that remains my prime focus,” Malik signs off.

Lucknow se dil ka rishta!

Within a few months, she performed in Lucknow twice. “Yes, first at Repertwahr Festival and then at FICCI FLO Lucknow event. Lucknow mera pasandeeda shaher hai — Shuklaji ke chaat se lekar Sharmaji ki chai take, I have tasted all the flavours of the city. I love city’s art and craft, language, delectable cuisine, and understanding of poetry — everything stands out for me! I don’t have any personal connection, but I do have a dil ka rishta. While learning Urdu, I have connected with poet Abhishek Shukla who is from Lucknow,” says Malik.