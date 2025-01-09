Mahakumbh 2025: 'It's a must-visit,' say devotees gearing up for day one

As we approach the grand Mahakumbh Mela 2025, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, an estimated 40 crore devotees from across the globe are preparing to visit the holy Sangam in Prayagraj, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers converge. The event, set to take place from January 13 to February 25, 2025, has sparked excitement and unwavering faith among devotees, despite the chilling temperatures and harsh winds. Here’s what some first-day visitors have to say about their preparations: Seers arriving at the Kumbh(Anil K Maurya/HT)

The first-time goers

For many, Mahakumbh represents a long-awaited opportunity. Fashion designer Geeta Shukla, owner of Colors Studio, is embarking on the journey with her husband, Ashutosh, and friends. “Earlier, my husband’s serious health condition prevented us from attending. But this time, it feels like a must. We consulted his doctor and are taking all necessary precautions to perform the rituals on day one. God has been kind, and this is our moment to show devotion,” she shared.

Model-actor Ritika Gupta, who recently debuted in the film industry with teh film Sandeh (2024), sees the event as a spiritual milestone. “Almost all my family members have attended Mahakumbh at least once, except me. As I advance in my career, I want to begin this journey with blessings from the Almighty,” she said.

For the next generation

Folk artist Sarita Singh, who runs Udaan Nritya Sansthan, is determined to include her children in this cultural and spiritual experience. “The significance of Kumbh is immense. Despite warnings about the crowd and cold on the first day, I’ve decided, Aar ya Paar. My family of five will join the celebrations, take the holy dip, and celebrate Makar Sankranti before returning. This event happens once in years, and as a seer said, ‘Amrit varsha ho rahi, 24 saal baad aisa yog bana.’ It’s an opportunity not to be missed,” she added.

Opening doors for all

Homemaker Rekha Bhatt from Prayagraj emphasises the need for caution, particularly for families with young children and elderly members with comorbidities. “This is a month-long event, so one should plan their visit based on health and feasibility. As a local, I’m offering assistance to travellers coming from far away. I’ll be hosting friends from Kolkata, who are eager to be part of this global congregation,” she said, highlighting the spirit of hospitality during the Mahakumbh.

For these devotees, Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is more than just a gathering—it’s an expression of faith, devotion and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to connect with the divine amidst millions.

Geeta Shukla and family

Actor-model Ritika Gupta

Sarita Singh with family travelling to