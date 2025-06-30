July 2025 predictions: Love, career, money or health — which theme will boom for each of the zodiac signs this month?

And just like that, we're halfway through the year! What does July 2025 hold for the 12 zodiac signs?(Photo: New York Post)

Now if you can't already tell, 2025 so far has been particularly significant so far when it comes to the cosmos and Astrology. Reflections of this can as a matter of fact, be very well gauged on the global front as well. So what does the first month of 2025's second half hold for the zodiacs? Astrologer Amy Demure breaks it down for us.

And as always, don't forget to check for your Sun, Moon and rising signs!

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Core theme: Love

Make it chaos, but the kind that makes them feel lucky on the down low. Aries are in for a month of romantic bump-ins, dates, reconciliation and a whole lot of chemistry. But based on if they're in it just for the funsies or are looking to settle down, they must keep their eyes on the prized to attract the right kind of partner.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Core theme: Self and career

Taurus' inner renaissance will have them attracting love rather effortlessly, though real clarity in this sector will only come through in August. In the meanwhile, the earth sign can expect advances on the career front including big wins and recognition — though they should be wary of signing absolutely anything this month.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Core theme: Income

Geminis could end the month on a very wealthy high, potentially even on the wheels of a past idea which had been put on the backburner. All the grandiose plans being housed by them may also start coming to fruition though they must be mindful about keeping a check on their tongue as miscommunication could prove to be a recurring theme.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Core theme: Dealer's choice

Cancers are among the luckiest signs this month as something they've been quietly waiting on for months, and for some, even years, is set to come through. Amy just asks them to meet the energy of 'taking what's yours' halfway and the Universe will do the rest by throwing open doors. They can expect the right kind of attention when it comes to whatever it is that they have been waiting on, be it love, career, finances or even health.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Core theme: Self

The new moon taking place in the sign of Leo this month is being considered one of the luckiest of the years. Leos can expect a definite energy switch-up in their personality and mood, that too of a scale that'll be hard to miss by those around them. However, what they do need to do is be strategic of the version of themselves they are putting out to the world as perceptions of the right kind can lead to opportunity, attention and recognition.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Core theme: Purge

If things have been feeling unbearably slow for Virgos for the past few weeks (and for some even months), July will be the month that the spokes start spinning again — and aligning themselves to spirituality will be the catalyst in the process. Vivid dreams, synchronicities, and signs from the Universe will push you towards what is truly meant for you, if clarity has seemingly eluded you most of this year. Moving with intention (and not just routine) should be the order of the month.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Core theme: Reset

July for Libras could go either way, as their public image and emotional balance is up for an overhaul. It's all about pushing yourself to achieve the clarity with which to identify the relationships, people and pursuits which are worth your time and energy and the ones that need to be discarded.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Core theme: Expansion

The more Scorpios push themselves to step outside their comfort zone this month, the more the Universe will be rewarding them. Whatever the energy the water sign choses to harbour, is what will be reflected back by the cosmos to them. So genuine positivity (even if it initially feels forced) should be the order of the month. Travel and adventure could also serve as worthy catalysts in this month's journey.

Sagittarius (November 22– December 21)

Core theme: Money

This is the month to stop playing small for Sagittarius. Power and money may come gushing in, but holding it down will largely depend on projecting the true intensity and potential they are made of, facets that tend to get hidden or ignored under their characteristically impulsive and wild nature.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Core theme: Love

In Amy's words, July will have Capricorns 'cracked open' when it comes to love. Karmic energies will help you decide who you want to give access to your heart but nothing that isn't aligned with your future self will be able to come through. If the past few weeks have felt like they were in survival mode, support will come in, but they need to firstly, accept it. Additionally, the lesser they try to control the trajectory of the month, the more powerful the results will be. So let go!

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Core theme: Reconsider

Everything. Aquarius may have been feeling burnt out for the past few months and with good reason. As Amy puts it, being burnout isn't a win, it's a block. This month should be all about accepting help, healing and consciously working on your health — both mental and physical. Breathing and letting things be will give more answers than the constant fight the air sign has been putting up for so long.

Pisces (February 19– March 20)

Core theme: Glow up

July will bring with it good vibes for Pisces, but also knocking on their door are responsibilities. If the water sign manages to balance out the both, they will truly feel in-charge of their lives, a feeling which seems to have been alluding them for months on end now. And the peace of having found that footing, will also reflect externally.

Here's looking forward to a cosmically-aligned July!