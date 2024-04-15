 Kartik Aaryan turns ambassador for the Bundesliga Dream India Project - Hindustan Times
Kartik Aaryan turns ambassador for the Bundesliga Dream India Project

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 15, 2024 11:36 AM IST

The actor is set to work with the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga for the promotion and development of young Indian football talent.

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been named as the ambassador for the Bundesliga Dream India project. He will work with the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga and promote the project across his various social media channels, which together have more than 44 million followers.

Kartik Aaryan with Harry Kane
Kartik Aaryan with Harry Kane

A passionate player and fan of football, Aaryan was in Munich last month for Der Klassiker match-up between FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund, where he was seen in a fun interaction with football legends Harry Kane and Thomas Müller. Talking about Bundesliga Dream India, he says, “I believe this is what India needs, to elevate the level of youth football. I have the same passion and dream for football as the Bundesliga does, and together we want to instill that belief into aspiring young footballers. We want to provide them a platform to pursue their passion and chase their dreams.”

Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan

Bundesliga International Chief Marketing Officer, Peer Naubert says, “We are delighted to welcome Kartik as an ambassador for Bundesliga Dream India. His love for football shone through when he was in Munich, and with his support, we can elevate the project to new levels.

The Bundesliga has long been considered the home for Asian players, and we are excited to work with BigHit, Sony Sports Network and Kartik over the coming seasons, to establish a route for young Indian players to train and play in a Bundesliga academy.”

Kartik Aaryan with Thomas Müller
Kartik Aaryan with Thomas Müller

In collaboration with BigHit, the Bundesliga Dream initiative will select multiple squads from the U-13 and U-15 age groups to travel to Germany for an immersive training camp experience. Over the next one-and-a-half years, six teams across both age groups will be selected to train with and compete against clubs throughout Germany. The project’s long-term aim is to create a pathway for talented Indian footballers to have the opportunity to test themselves in a Bundesliga youth academy set-up.

Kartik Aaryan turns ambassador for the Bundesliga Dream India Project
Story Saved
