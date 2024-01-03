close_game
Knitwear with eccentric cuts are having a moment

ByAkshay Kaushal
Jan 03, 2024 04:56 PM IST

Knitwear needn’t be boring, designers are breathing in new life with exciting cuts and silhouettes.

It is the season for deconstructed knitwear.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Sweaters and cardigans for the longest have been known to have a monotonous look. In order to make it look fashionable, style mavens have layered it with jackets and coats. What if your knitted sweater gets designed to look uber-trendy? Well, designers are finally bringing in that change. Brands like Fendi and Palomo Spain are leading the charge and have come up with stylish knitwears that are changing the way we perceived jumpers and sweaters to look like. Recently, Ananya Panday rocked an off-shoulder knitted top in neon from Marques Almeida and styled it with washed off denims. The chic and eccentric design of her sweater couldn’t go unnoticed.

Meghana Kiran of label Bitchandtwosticks is pushing the narrative and doing deconstructed knitwear for men. “The idea of doing deconstructed knitwear for men came to me because I always thought that menswear is so boring and to spruce it up, we need to make it more unique and exciting,” she says.

Meghana honed her knitting skills through YouTube tutorials. And she gradually got so engrossed in knitting that she would carry her knitting needles everywhere.

Another label doing exciting knitwear is Palomo Spain. Their twisted sweaters are a hit among celebrities. The brand is brightening up the winter wardrobe with these twisted knits primarily designed for men but can also be sported by women.

“Knitwears have become avant-garde. From knotted to cutout and deconstructed, the design possibilities are limitless,” says designer Gaurav Khanijo.

It is time to embrace the all new and exciting knitwear trend this winters.

