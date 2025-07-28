Lakshya Sen reacts after Supreme Court quashes FIR in birth certificate forgery case: ‘Glad it has brought clarity’

Indian Badminton player Lakshya Sen has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to quash the FIR filed against him, his family members, and his coach in a case involving allegations of forging birth certificates. Calling it a moment of closure, the ace Indian shuttler said he is relieved the matter has finally concluded. Lakshya Sen has elcomed the Supreme Court's decision

“I respect the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s decision and am thankful that the matter has now been concluded,” he said in a statement following the verdict. “I had faith in the judiciary and am glad that it has brought clarity. My focus remains on badminton, and I’m committed to continuing my journey with full dedication. I appreciate the support I’ve received from well-wishers during this time,” added the 23-year-old.

The statement came shortly after a Supreme Court bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aravind Kumar ruled that continuing criminal proceedings against Sen, his family, and coach U Vimal Kumar would amount to “an abuse of the process of the court.”

The FIR stemmed from a 2022 complaint filed by the head of a rival badminton academy, who alleged that Lakshya’s parents and coach had colluded in 2010 to forge the birth certificates of Lakshya and his brother, Chirag, to qualify for age-restricted tournaments. The complainant also alleged that the family used the documents to claim government benefits and submitted RTI-obtained records in support of the accusations.

The Karnataka Police had registered the case under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (using forged documents as genuine). However, the investigation remained stalled after the Karnataka High Court granted an interim stay. In February 2025, the High Court dismissed the petitions seeking to quash the FIR, prompting the family and coach to approach the Supreme Court.

Reacting to the verdict, the Sen family issued a statement: “This has been a challenging time for our family but we always believed that the truth would come to light. We’re thankful to the Hon’ble Supreme Court for bringing closure to this matter. Lakshya and Chirag have always let their hard work speak for itself and with this chapter behind us, our full focus is on supporting them as they continue to grow, compete, and make the country proud.”