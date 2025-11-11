11/11 portal: The 12 wishes ritual that might just change your life

Short-form palindrome dates happen once every month, and each of them are as special as the other. But as far as the Universe's rhythm and turning a non-believer over goes, the magic in the month of November always trumps all other months. The 12 wishes ritual guide for the 11/11 portal (Photo: Dr. Neeti Kaushik)

Reading the stars and wishing on cosmic cards isn't everyone's jam. But the potential 11-11 holds in its mere form, stands fortified by years and years of blind faith that something good or even great, could definitely come out of it. With today's date being 11/11, cosmic authorities say that every last person on this earth currently stands on the threshold of a wish-fulfillment portal.

And this 12 wishes ritual, explained in great detail by crystal healer Dr. Neeti Kaushik, promises to help you jump right in.

Preparing yourself Even if you've never journaled before, today's the day. Sit down, and with a clear head, jot down exactly what your ideal life and timeline looks like. What do you own? How do you feel? What kind of people are in your life? You dream job? Physical appearance? And nothing is too far-fetched — the sky's the limit.

Write it down Next, narrow it down to 12 wishes, which you either feel incredibly called to (trusting your intuition plays a big role here) or feel like should have already arrived in your life. Take 12 slips of paper and write them down. There are no rules. These could be long-term, short-term or even a general theme in life. The only thing to keep in mind, is to be specific. Dr. Kaushik for instance suggests, '“I am buying my dream home by June 2026.' as a potential wish.

Charge your intentions Pick a box or a jar, though make sure it's yours and place all the slips inside it. If you have a clear quartz or citrine crystal on hand, place that too as these are known to amplify the energy of manifestation. Hold the vessel in your hand, visualise golden-white light surrounding it, and say the following affirmation with all your heart: 'These wishes are pure and aligned with my soul’s highest path. I release them with faith, love, and gratitude. The universe is now working in my Favor.'

Surrender Now this is where the ritual peaks. For the next 11 days, burn a slip each, without opening it. As the slip turns to ashes and the smoke rises to the heavens, know that's your wish being carried. Dr. Kaushik insists one mustn't open any of the slips, so as to not let the mind start expecting certain outcomes. Collect the ashes safely and continue the ritual till you have just 1 slip left.

The 12th wish The special one. This is the slip that you'll be opening. While the previous 11 wishes were surrendered to the Universe, this is the one that the cosmos has coincidentally picked out for you to work towards with special effort. This is the one that you're supposed to take the lead on, as the Universe works away on the rest.

Closing the portal You are to close this portal on the 12th of December. The process is simple. Closer to the end of the year, reflect on the desires you expressed and acknowledge that you have surrendered them all (except for that one). Light a candle and say out loud to the Universe, "I am grateful for every wish I’ve released and every dream that’s taking form. I trust the timing, I trust the process, I trust myself." Blow the ashes into the air.

It's that simple! So do you believe in magic?