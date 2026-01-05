One of the most pivotal weeks of the year is unfolding. This is a period designed to bring unmistakable clarity, especially as you begin to identify the people you want beside you as you build the year ahead. Psychic and astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim reads the three key astrological moments arrive in close succession. Fix your 9-to-5 between Jan 5-9: Astrology's luckiest workweek of the year (Photo: CEO of Sales)

First, the alignment of the Sun and Mars sharpens your understanding of what you truly want and where your energy belongs. Next, Mars and Venus join forces, helping you see which relationships actively support your ambitions. Finally, the meeting of Venus and the Sun offers a renewed perspective on your values and the kinds of connections you’re ready to invest in.

What makes this week especially potent is that all of these alignments occur within days of each other — and all in Capricorn. In real-world terms, this translates into tangible momentum.

If you’ve been trying to reach someone with influence or authority in their field — someone who previously felt inaccessible — this is the week they’re more likely to listen. If collaboration has been on your mind, whether pitching a business idea or proposing a partnership, the timing couldn’t be better. Likewise, if you’ve been considering stepping into a mentoring role, this is an ideal moment to begin. Worst-case scenario — if you’ve been feeling directionless or unsure of your next move — expect guidance to appear, often in the form of a mentor or trusted authority. Emerging from this week with a clearer sense of direction is the baseline outcome.

These themes apply across the board, regardless of your birth chart, though they’re especially amplified for those with key placements in the middle degrees of Capricorn, Cancer, Aries, and Libra.

Even for those focused on their romantic pursuits, it's going to be a good few days. This is the kind of week where connections form around shared values, laying the groundwork for something that feels steady, intentional, and long-lasting.