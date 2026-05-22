$50 World Cup tickets announced in NYC by Mayor Zohran Mamdani amid India streaming uncertainty; take a look

New York City residents will get a rare chance to buy affordable 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets after Mayor Zohran Mamdani secured a deal with FIFA president Gianni Infantino for 1,000 tickets priced at just $50. The tickets, valid for matches at MetLife Stadium, will be distributed through a lottery open only to verified New York City residents. New York City residents will soon be able to apply for $50 FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets after Mayor Zohran Mamdani secured a special deal with FIFA

Winners will also receive free round-trip bus transport, while the tickets themselves will remain non-transferable to prevent resale and scalping. The move comes as World Cup resale prices continue to soar, with average tickets crossing $550 and the cheapest ticket for the July 19 championship reportedly selling for over $7,700.

Meanwhile, football fans in India are dealing with a different uncertainty. With less than three weeks left before the FIFA World Cup 2026 begins on June 12 (IST), there is still no clarity on where the tournament will be broadcast in the country.