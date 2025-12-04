Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    After Smriti Mandhana-Palaash Muchhal’s wedding comes to a halt, event company says: ‘We don't cross the finish line…’

    Amid rumours of a cancelled wedding, event company handling Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal's big day shares post

    Published on: Dec 04, 2025 12:32 PM IST
    By Mahima Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    After a grand proposal, Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana (29) was all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend and music composer Palaash Muchhal (30) on November 23. But the wedding was indefinitely postponed when Smriti’s father was hospitalised, followed by the groom. Cheating rumours intensified gossip across the internet, and Smriti removing most Instagram posts with Palaash further gave rise to reports of the wedding being cancelled. Well, a post shared by the event management company handling Smriti and Palaash’s wedding is now going viral.

    Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana during their pre-wedding festivities
    Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana during their pre-wedding festivities

    Shared a day after Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal’s wedding was supposed to take place, the post read: “We don't cross the finish line in every match of Life that we play, but it's always the sportsman Spirit that counts..Our team played hard, with Joy & Pride, and they all certainly deserve a Mention! Will see you soon Champion.” In the caption below, the handle further tagged the team, from Sangeet choreographers to makeup artists and stylists involved in the pre-wedding festivities. Recently there was buzz about a new wedding date, reportedly December 7. But Smriti’s brother Shravan Mandhana confirmed to HT City that these were just rumours and no such wedding date was decided yet. Well, this post shared by the event company is making netizens wonder if the wedding really is cancelled now.

    Post shared by event company handling Smriti Mandhana-Palaash Muchhal wedding
    Post shared by event company handling Smriti Mandhana-Palaash Muchhal wedding

    In the comment section below, one social media user asked, “Then the rumours are true , right ?,” whereas a comment read, “yeah .. They are the wedding planners of Smriti and Palash .. Indirectly yahin bata rhe hai.” A fan shared, “Our champion smriti di❤️,” whereas a confused internet user wrote: “Will see you soon? Does it mean the marriage is going to happen ?”

    While Smriti Mandhana has not made a public appearance yet, Palaash Muchhal was snapped at the airport this week. He later visited Premanand Maharaj's ashram, the Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram, in Vrindavan.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Leisure/After Smriti Mandhana-Palaash Muchhal’s Wedding Comes To A Halt, Event Company Says: ‘We Don't Cross The Finish Line…’
    News/Htcity/Leisure/After Smriti Mandhana-Palaash Muchhal’s Wedding Comes To A Halt, Event Company Says: ‘We Don't Cross The Finish Line…’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes