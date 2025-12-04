After Smriti Mandhana-Palaash Muchhal’s wedding comes to a halt, event company says: ‘We don't cross the finish line…’

After a grand proposal, Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana (29) was all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend and music composer Palaash Muchhal (30) on November 23. But the wedding was indefinitely postponed when Smriti’s father was hospitalised, followed by the groom. Cheating rumours intensified gossip across the internet, and Smriti removing most Instagram posts with Palaash further gave rise to reports of the wedding being cancelled. Well, a post shared by the event management company handling Smriti and Palaash’s wedding is now going viral.

Shared a day after Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal’s wedding was supposed to take place, the post read: “We don't cross the finish line in every match of Life that we play, but it's always the sportsman Spirit that counts..Our team played hard, with Joy & Pride, and they all certainly deserve a Mention! Will see you soon Champion.” In the caption below, the handle further tagged the team, from Sangeet choreographers to makeup artists and stylists involved in the pre-wedding festivities. Recently there was buzz about a new wedding date, reportedly December 7. But Smriti’s brother Shravan Mandhana confirmed to HT City that these were just rumours and no such wedding date was decided yet. Well, this post shared by the event company is making netizens wonder if the wedding really is cancelled now.

In the comment section below, one social media user asked, “Then the rumours are true , right ?,” whereas a comment read, “yeah .. They are the wedding planners of Smriti and Palash .. Indirectly yahin bata rhe hai.” A fan shared, “Our champion smriti di❤️,” whereas a confused internet user wrote: “Will see you soon? Does it mean the marriage is going to happen ?”

While Smriti Mandhana has not made a public appearance yet, Palaash Muchhal was snapped at the airport this week. He later visited Premanand Maharaj's ashram, the Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram, in Vrindavan.