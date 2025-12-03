Smriti Mandhana’s fiance Palaash Muchhal visits Premanand Maharaj after cancelled wedding; gets brutally trolled

On Monday, a week after his wedding to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was indefinitely postponed, music composer Palaash Muchhal made his first public appearance. He was spotted at the airport in an all-black outfit, accompanied by his family. While his mother was seen smiling at someone who came to receive them, Palaash had a grim expression on his face amid cheating allegations which have taken the internet by storm. Soon after this video went viral, news about a new wedding date, December 7, began doing the rounds. But it was rubbished by Smriti’s brother. Well, Palaash has now reached Premanand ji Maharaj’s ashram.

In a picture which has now gone viral on Reddit, Palaash Muchhal was snapped visiting Premanand ji Maharaj's ashram. The Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram is located on the Vrindavan Parikrama Marg near Varaha Ghat. In the viral snap, Palaash is seen sitting on the floor with other devotees, dressed in a white shirt and black jacket with a mask over his face. His arrival at the ashram has left the internet stumped, with many accusing the music composer of attempting to whitewash his image after being accused of allegedly cheating on his fiance Smriti Mandhana with their wedding choreographer, on the night of their Sangeet ceremony.

Under the viral Reddit thread, one such netizen claimed, “Very rarely does a cheater get caught just one night before the wedding and gets thrown out of the wedding venue. He probably wants to know…why him?!,” whereas another wrote, “Dude tried to play a really smart game with the fake news of the marriage being back on. Smriti’s family cut him short immediately. Now he’s starting this new nautanki and whitewashing. Then he’ll go to Big Boss and cry his heart out apologising. The public will go Aww and he’ll be scot-free.” A comment read, “There is this trend going on amongst the celebs Court jana hai - White kurti and t-shirt pehno Image whitewashing - Premanand maharaj ke pas chale jao What other trend they are going to start🤔.” Meanwhile, another wrote, “100 chuhe khake billi haj ko chali,” whereas a fan agreed and shared, “100 chuhe khaake billi brajj ko chali.”

Amid rumours of a new wedding date, let’s patiently wait for the bride and groom to share an update.